Elizabeth Beisel Inducted to 2024 Florida Athletic & Rhode Island Aquatic Hall of Fame Classes

Multi-time NCAA All-American and two-time Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel is being inducted into two different 2024 hall of fame classes. Yesterday, it was announced Beisel was one of eight 2024 “Gator Greats” inductees into the University of Florida Athletic Hall of Fame. Beisel is also one of six 2024 inductees into the Rhode Island Aquatic Hall of Fame, her home state.

Beisel first learned of her induction into the Florida Athletics Hall of Fame during the recent 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships at Indianapolis (March 27-30) where she served as the on-deck analyst for the television broadcast. Beisel was surrounded in the moment by current Florida swimming head coach Anthony Nesty, as well as three other class of 2024 inductees.

Beisel spent her time at Florida from 2010-2014, where she earned nine SEC individual titles in her regular events such as the 200/400 IM and 200 back. Beisel also won individual NCAA titles in the 200 back (2012) and 400 IM (2013).

Beisel and two-time NCAA champion Marcin Cieslak (2011-2014) were the two swimmers of the eight being inducted to the 2024 class alongside Francesca Enea (softball), Chas Henry (football), Genevieve LaCaze (W track & field), Hannah Rogers (softball), Preston Tucker (baseball) and Scottie Wilbekin (M basketball). These athletes will be recognized at a banquet on Friday, October 18th.

You can read more about all 2024 Florida Athletic Hall of Fame inductees here

At the same time, Beisel, originally from Saunderstown, RI, was also inducted into the 2024 class for the Rhode Island Aquatic Hall of Fame. Beisel’s standout accolades include three Olympic team qualifications (2008/2012/2016), two 2012 Olympic medals (silver 400 IM, bronze 200 back), and a 2011 individual World title in the 400 IM.

These Rhode Island natives will be recognized at the Quonset O Club in North Kingstown, RI on Saturday, May 4th. Beisel will be joined by Matt Emmert, B0b Hassan, Laura Sogar, Luca Spinazzola, and Gary Spremullo.