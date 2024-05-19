Erin Gemmell Time Trials 1:57.26 in 200 FR at Longhorn Elite Invite, Now US #4 This Season

2024 LONGHORN ELITE INVITE

On Saturday, the last finals session of the 2024 Longhorn Elite Invite, part of the Club Excellence Challenge Series, concluded and is in the books. This finals session in Austin, TX featured the women’s and men’s 800 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 50 free.

After winning the 200 free on Friday with a season best of 1:57.51, Erin Gemmell time trialed the 200 free again on Saturday, swimming another season best time of 1:57.26. Gemmell now moves up to 4th in the US this season, only 0.01s behind 3rd-ranked Paige Madden, and is also among the top 30 times worldwide. Gemmell made up her quarter-second drop in her second 100, swimming 30.23/30.33 to even out her two closing 50 splits.

Gemmell does own a lifetime best of 1:55.90 from the 2023 World Championships.

Splits Comparison

Friday Finals: 27.21/29.61/30.61/30.08 – 1:57.51

Saturday TT: 27.18/29.52/30.23/30.33 – 1:57.26

2023-2024 US Rankings- Women’s 200 FR LCM

Katie Ledecky, 1:54.97 Anna Peplowski, 1:56.99 Paige Madden, 1:57.25 Erin Gemmell, 1:57.26** Simone Manuel, 1:57.37 Addison Sauickie, 1:57.98

Texas Longhorn Gemmell, swimming for Nation’s Capital, was also featured in the women’s 50 free, where she took third at 25.53, three-tenths off her entry time of 25.29. Taking the win with a monstrous 24.28 was Polish native Kasia Wasick. Touching in for second was confirmed Texas fifth-year Grace Cooper at 25.10. At the April San Antonio Pro Swim Series, Wasick put up 24.20. However, she was faster at the February 2024 World Championships, where she posted 23.95 Polish national record for bronze. For Cooper, her 25.10 matched her season best from the 2023 US Open. While Kasick remains third in the world this season, Cooper rests at 16th in the US for the season.

Peering at the rest of Saturday’s regular finals session results, Shaine Casas dominated the men’s 100 back with a winning time of 53.89, ahead of Texas first-year Will Modglin‘s 54.74 runner-up time. Casas came three-tenths from his 53.54 season best from the Knoxville Pro Swim Series, which ranks fourth in the nation this season. Modglin also set a new SB, dropping from his 55.22 from February’s TCU dual meet to now rank 14th in the US this season.

The men’s 200 breast featured a showdown between multi-time World champion Nic Fink and multi-time Worlds teamer Will Licon. With Fink out-splitting Licon by a full second on the last 50, he took the win by 0.26s over Licon, 2:11.51 to 2:11.77. Jake Foster, 2024 Worlds event finalist, finished in third at 2:12.55. For Fink, this is his fastest in-season swim outside of 2024 World Champs and fall 2023’s World Cup Series. The same went for Foster, who swam his fastest in-season swim outside of October 2023 Pan American Games and his season best of 2:08.78 from 2024 Worlds. Meanwhile, Licon was just outside his SB of 2:10.96 from the March Westmont Pro Swim Series, which ranks 7th in the US this season.

Additional Notable Day 4 Highlights

After Texas’ Nate Germonprez gained a lead after breaststroke in the men’s 200 IM final, TXLA-trainee Rex Maurer dropped 27.74 on the freestyle to attempt to catch him. However, it was Germonprez who took out the win at 2:00.16, with Maurer settling for second at 2:00.85. Both swimmers had just missed their respective personal bests by a few tenths, yet were also both easily under the US Olympic Trials cut of 2:03.49. Germonprez and Maurer currently rank 13th and 14th, respectively, in the US for this season’s 200 IM times.

In the men’s 50 free, Texas’ Camden Taylor went 2-for-2 personal bests, first hitting 22.93 in prelims then winning the final at 22.91. Taylor’s 22.97 former PB came from a February TCU dual meet. Finishing second by a tenth was Harvard’s Sonny Wang at 23.01, 0.05s off his 22.96 PB from the March 2023 Sectionals Series. The US Olympic Trials cut needed for the duo is a 22.79. Taking the men’s 50 free prelims lead before scratching finals was Canadian-Italian-American Santo Condorelli of North Texas’ Dallas Mustangs, hitting the wall at 22.77. At Westmont, Condorelli posted 21.89, which was hundredths off his 21.83 PB from the 2016 Rio Olympics.

More Day 4 Finals Winners