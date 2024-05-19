Domenico Acerenza, Angela Martinez Guillen Rally for European OW World Cup Wins in Piombino

European Aquatics Open Water World Cup

May 18, 2024

Leg 1: Piombino, Italy

Results

Men’s 10K

Women’s 10K

After nearly two hours of racing at the European Aquatics Open Water World Cup stop in Piombino, Italy, Domenico Acerenza rallied past the French duo of Sacha Velly and Marc-Antoine Olivier over the last 100 meters to beat them by less than a second.

Acerenza, a 29-year-old Italian, reached the finish line in a winning time of 1:46:54.16, with Velly (1:46:54.67) and Olivier (1:46:54.86) right on his tail.

Acerenza has been on a tear to start 2024 with just a couple months remaining until the Paris Olympics this summer. He punched his ticket to the River Seine with a 7th-place finish at the World Championships in February before winning the first World Aquatics Open Water Swimming World Cups stop in March.

“This is the Olympic year — this is good training for the race,” Acerenza said. “I try to push every day so it is okay.”

Velly, the runner-up finisher at 19 years old, led going into the final lap but couldn’t hold onto a body-length advantage over Acerenza.

On the women’s side, 20-year-old Spaniard Angela Martinez Guillen also came from behind to capture the 10km title ahead of Italy’s Ginevra Taddeucci (1:56:39.46) and France’s Caroline Jouisse (1:56:40.33).

“The final part of the race was crazy,” said Martinez Guillen, who placed 13th at the World Championships in February to qualify for the Paris Olympics. “There was a lot of people.”

Reigning Olympic champion Ana Marcela Cunha of Brazil missed the podium by just a couple seconds with a 4th-place showing in 1:56:42.36. Lisa Pou, who switched sporting nationalities from France to Monaco last year, placed 5th in 1:56:42.50.

2023 world champion Leonie Beck of Germany couldn’t quick crack the top 10 with an 11th-place effort in 1:56:52.11.

The European Aquatics Open Water World Cup continues next month with one final tune-up before the Paris Olympics. The second stop of the tour is scheduled for June 29 in Barcelona, Spain.