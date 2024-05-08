NCAA ‘B’ Finalist Grace Cooper Returning For 5th Year With Texas

2024 NCAA ‘B’ finalist in the 50 freestyle Grace Cooper has announced on Instagram that she will return to Texas to use her COVID-19 fifth year.

Cooper spent her undergraduate career with Texas and swam at NCAAs in all four seasons. As a freshman, she swam as a relay-only swimmer helping the team to 7th in the 200 medley relay and 10th in the 200 free relay.

As a sophomore, she once again swam as a relay-only swimmer at NCAAs. She led off the team’s 200 free relay in a personal best time of a 22.26 helping the team to a 12th place finish. She also helped the team finish 9th in the 400 free relay.

She earned her first individual NCAA invite as a junior after swimming numerous personal best times at midseason. She swam a 21.89 in the 50 and a 48.51 in the 100 freestyle then. She also swam a best time of a 53.45 in the 100 fly. At 2023 NCAAs, she finished 22nd in the 50 free in a 22.10 and 30th in the 100 free in a best time of a 48.43. She also swam on three relays and all three finished in the top 8.

Last summer, she finished 10th in the LCM 50 free in a 24.90 at US Nationals. She also was 17th in the 100 free in a 54.85. Her swims earned her a spot at the U23 Championships in Ireland. There she finished 2nd in the 50 free in a 24.84 and 2nd in the 100 free in a 54.67.

Continuing her momentum into her senior season, she swam best times in both the 50 and 100 freestyles at midseason. She swam a 21.66 in the 50 and a 47.79 in the 100.

At 2024 NCAAs, she was in a three-way tie for 7th after prelims of the 50 free as she swam a 21.71. She finished 3rd in the swim-off to earn a spot in the ‘B’ final. She went on to win the ‘B’ final in a 21.71. She also swam in prelims of the 100 free as she swam a 47.99 for 24th. In addition to her individual points, she swam on three relays once again and was highlighted by a 3rd place finish in the 200 free relay.

Cooper’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 21.66

100 free: 47.79

The return of Cooper is key for the Texas women as they finished 2nd at the 2024 NCAA Championships and will enter the SEC. Cooper scored nine individual points at NCAAs and her relay contributions make her return even more important. The team graduates their top individual NCAA scorer as Kelly Pash just finished her 5th year. The team’s next two highest scorers Emma Sticklen and Olivia Bray just finished their senior seasons and have not yet announced their intentions for this fall.

Both Sticklen and Pash were on the team’s 200 freestyle relay that finished 3rd at NCAAs alongside Cooper. Ava Longi was also on the relay and she finished her senior season as well.

Cooper is the first Texas woman to announce her return for this upcoming season. The team will also welcome the arrivals of #10 ranked recruit Piper Enge (breaststroke), #16 ranked Lillie Nesty (free/back), and Honorable Mention Campbell Chase (IM).