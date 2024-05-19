Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Chris Guiliano, Blake Pieroni Close Indianapolis Spring Cup With 48-Point 100 Freestyles

2024 INDIANAPOLIS SPRING CUP

Chris Guiliano and Blake Pieroni made some waves on the final night in Indianapolis as they went 1-2 in the 100 free. Guiliano swam a 48.52 in prelims before swimming a 48.70 in finals while Pieroni swam a 48.74 in finals. Guiliano leads American men this year as he swam a 47.49 at the ACC Championships in a time trial.

TOP US MEN 100 FREE 2023-2024 SEASON

  1. Chris Guiliano, 47.49 ACC Time Trials
  2. Hunter Armstrong, 47.83 2024 Worlds
  3. Matt King, 48.02 2024 Worlds
  4. Jack Alexy, 48.24 Triton Invite
  5. Caeleb Dressel, 48.30 Atlanta Classic

In the men’s distance free, Luke Whitlock led the way winning in a 7:50.20 and was the only man under 8-minutes as Charlie Clark swam a 8:00.78. Whitlock dropped almost five seconds off his old best of a 7:55.00 that he swam at 2023 World Juniors last September. His time from today would have been 3rd at 2023 US Nationals and just over 2 seconds off of making the Worlds roster.

Kai Van Westering earned the win in the 200 back in a 2:00.00. His best time is a 1:56.91 from 2024 Worlds that was 7th in semifinals before he went on to finish 8th in finals.

Ryan Merani won the 200 IM in a 2:02.42 finishing ahead of Colin Geer who touched in a 2:02.79. Geer was slightly faster in prelims with a 2:02.70. Merani was just off his best time of a 2:01.72.

After swimming a best time in the 200 free, Ayla Spitz earned the win in the 200 back in a 2:11.64. Her old best time was a 2:13.66 from Wave II Trials. Spitz now represents Israel at the international level.

The 1500 free was a tight race as Kayla Han earned the win in a 16:26.13 just ahead of Gwen Woodbury who touched in a 16:26.34. Woodbury dropped over 15 seconds off her best time that she swam at this meet a year ago.

Devon Kitchel who won the 200 IM in a 2:16.38 finishing just ahead of Michigan teammate Hannah Bellard (2:16.91). Kitchel’s old lifetime best was a 2:17.04 from spring 2021. Kitchel just missed the Trials cut of a 2:16.09.

Amy Fulmer got under the 55-second mark once again in the 100 free as she swam a 54.87, about half a second off her lifetime best of a 54.27 that she swam to win the B final at 2023 US Summer Nationals. Kristina Paegle was 2nd in a 54.99 just off her best time of a 54.56.

CELL
15 minutes ago

Alexy, Dressel, Held, and Guiliano for the 4×100?

ArtVanDeLegh10
Reply to  CELL
7 minutes ago

I don’t think Held will get in the top 4 but the other 3 probably will.

