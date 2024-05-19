Chris Guiliano, Blake Pieroni Close Indianapolis Spring Cup With 48-Point 100 Freestyles

2024 INDIANAPOLIS SPRING CUP

Chris Guiliano and Blake Pieroni made some waves on the final night in Indianapolis as they went 1-2 in the 100 free. Guiliano swam a 48.52 in prelims before swimming a 48.70 in finals while Pieroni swam a 48.74 in finals. Guiliano leads American men this year as he swam a 47.49 at the ACC Championships in a time trial.

TOP US MEN 100 FREE 2023-2024 SEASON

In the men’s distance free, Luke Whitlock led the way winning in a 7:50.20 and was the only man under 8-minutes as Charlie Clark swam a 8:00.78. Whitlock dropped almost five seconds off his old best of a 7:55.00 that he swam at 2023 World Juniors last September. His time from today would have been 3rd at 2023 US Nationals and just over 2 seconds off of making the Worlds roster.

Kai Van Westering earned the win in the 200 back in a 2:00.00. His best time is a 1:56.91 from 2024 Worlds that was 7th in semifinals before he went on to finish 8th in finals.

Ryan Merani won the 200 IM in a 2:02.42 finishing ahead of Colin Geer who touched in a 2:02.79. Geer was slightly faster in prelims with a 2:02.70. Merani was just off his best time of a 2:01.72.

After swimming a best time in the 200 free, Ayla Spitz earned the win in the 200 back in a 2:11.64. Her old best time was a 2:13.66 from Wave II Trials. Spitz now represents Israel at the international level.

The 1500 free was a tight race as Kayla Han earned the win in a 16:26.13 just ahead of Gwen Woodbury who touched in a 16:26.34. Woodbury dropped over 15 seconds off her best time that she swam at this meet a year ago.

Devon Kitchel who won the 200 IM in a 2:16.38 finishing just ahead of Michigan teammate Hannah Bellard (2:16.91). Kitchel’s old lifetime best was a 2:17.04 from spring 2021. Kitchel just missed the Trials cut of a 2:16.09.

Amy Fulmer got under the 55-second mark once again in the 100 free as she swam a 54.87, about half a second off her lifetime best of a 54.27 that she swam to win the B final at 2023 US Summer Nationals. Kristina Paegle was 2nd in a 54.99 just off her best time of a 54.56.