Alex Shackell Posts 2:07.13 200 Butterfly, Guiliano’s 22.34 50 Free Highlight Night 3 In Indy

2024 INDIANAPOLIS SPRING CUP

May 15-18, 2024

IUPUI Natatorium

Alex Shackell is swimming well heading into the right time. After swimming a best time in the 100 fly during prelims yesterday, Shackell swam a 2:07.13 in the 200 butterfly tonight. That marks her 2nd fastest swim ever as her best time if a 2:07.11 that she swam at the end of March in Indianapolis as well. Last year at this meet she swam a 2:08.68 before swimming a 2:07.95 in prelims at 2023 US Summer Nationals.

Fellow 2023 Worlds member for the US Lilly King posted a 2:24.62 in the 200 breast touching just ahead of Kotryna Teterevkova who swam a 2:24.75. The two are quite familiar with each other as they both train at Indiana.

On the men’s side of the meet, Chris Guiliano led the way in the 50 free with a 22.34 which was 0.10 seconds faster than he was at this meet a year ago. He then went on to swim a 21.96 for 7th at 2023 US Summer Nationals so his improvement here is a good sign for what is ahead.

In one of the closest battles of the night, Aaron Shackell and Zach Harting charged home on the final 50 of the men’s 200 fly. Shackell pulled away within the last 10 meters and touched in a 1:58.57 while Harting touched in a 1:59.39. Shackell’s best time is a 1:55.81 from 2022 Junior Pan Pacs. Harting’s season best (1:56.12) currently is the #4 American so far this season while Shackell’s (1:57.04) is the #6 American.

Back to the women’s side of the meet, Brady Kendall of Michigan had a huge drop on the day as she won the 50 freestyle in a 25.09. Coming into the day, Kendall had a best time of a 26.01 from July 2021. Kendall dropped to earn her first Olympic Trials cut as well as the cut stands at a 25.69.

Leading the way in the 100 back was Charlotte Crush who swam to a 1:01.01 touching just ahead of Ayla Spitz who swam a 1:01.18. Crush swam a 1:00.07 last summer while Spitz swam faster than her old best time of a 1:01.24 that she swam last month in San Antonio.

The final winner on the women’s side was 15 year old Kayla Han who swam to a 4:10.18 in the 400 free. That was just off her best time of a 4:10.10 that she swam a the end of March. After posting a best time in the 200 free last night, Katie Crom swam to 2nd in a 4:12.37, about half a second off her best time that stands from 2021.

Other winners on the men’s side include Benson Wong who touched in a 2:12.70 in the 200 breast, just ahead of Josh Matheny who swam the event at 2023 Worlds for the US. Matheny touched in a 2:12.93.

Jack Wilkening touched first by over a second in the 100 back as he swam a 53.37 as Tommy Janton was 2nd in a 54.55. Wilkening’s old best time was a 54.35.

Ilia Sibirtsev and Luke Whitlock pulled away from the heat at the beginning of the race and were right next to each other most of the race. Sibirtsev finished just ahead in a 3:48.57 while Whitlock swam a 3:49.10. Whitlock’s swam was a best time by over a second as his old best was a 3:50.46 that earned him a 5th place finish at 2023 World Juniors.