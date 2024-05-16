Kayla Han, Luke Whitlock Open Indianapolis Spring Cup With Distance Free Wins

2024 Indianapolis Spring Cup

May 15-18, 2024

IUPUI Natatorium

Meet Mobile: “2024 Indy May Cup”

Some of the top swimmers from the midwest are competing this week in Indianapolis, just one month out from the US Olympic Trials. The meet serves as one of many tune-up meets before some athletes will return to Indianapolis next month but will swim in Lucas Oil Stadium.

On the first night of the meet, Luke Whitlock earned the win in the men’s 1500 freestyle swimming to a personal best time of a 15:07.94. That was 0.15 seconds faster than his old best time of a 15:08.09 that he swam at the US Open in December 2023. The Florida commit finished 14th in the event at 2023 US Summer Nationals in a 15:22.69, a time that marked a personal best at the time. His swim from today would have been 5th at 2023 US Summer Nationals.

Finishing behind Whitlock was Charlie Clark who swam a 15:16.46. Clark was 2nd at 2023 US Summer Nationals and went on to swim the event at the 2023 World Championships. Clark’s best time stands at a 14:50.84.

On the women’s side of the meet, 15 year old Kayla Han led the way touching in a 8:35.20 in the 800 freestyle. Han’s personal best stands at a 8:29.66 that she swam at the 2023 World Junior Championships. Finishing behind her was Carmel Swim Club teammate Lynsey Bowen who turned in a 8:40.75. Bowen, a 2025 Florida commit, holds a best time of a 8:33.71.

A pair of Ohio State swimmers dropped time to finish 3rd and 4th. Gwen Woodbury dropped five seconds to earn the Olympic Trials cut as she swam a 8:41.63, faster than the cut that stands at a 8:45.79. Woodbury’s previous best was a 8:47.40 from the end of July 2023. This swim marked Woodbury’s second Trials cut as she already had the cut in the 1500 freestyle.

Maya Geringer, who spent her undergraduate career with the Buckeyes and will head to Cal this fall for her fifth year, dropped two seconds off her best time to swim a 8:41.74.