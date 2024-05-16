Kylie Masse Qualifies For Paris With Her Fastest 100 Back Since Tokyo (Day 3 Qualifiers)

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Kylie Masse is back. On day three of the 2024 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials, Masse qualified for her third Olympic Games in the 100 backstroke.

But more than the qualification, what really stands out is her time: she hit a 57.94, building on the 58.27 she posted in prelims which was then the fastest time she’d swum since 2021. The swim is her fastest since the Tokyo Olympics and moves her up to third in the world this season behind Kaylee McKeown and Regan Smith. It’s also the fourth fastest performance of Masse’s career.

Kylie Masse Top 5 100 Backstroke Performances

57.70 — Canadian Olympic Trials, 2021 57.72 — Tokyo Olympics, 2021 57.90 — Tokyo Olympics, 2021 57.94 — Canadian Olympic Trials, 2024 58.09 — Tokyo Olympics, 2021

“Over the last, I think, two years I’ve struggled with getting that confidence,” Masse told CBC post-race. “I think because I had so many obstacles and challenges within the last little while. But I knew I was ready and I was just eager and nervous for the backstroke.”

Masse wasn’t the only swimmer to qualify for Olympic nomination in the 100 backstroke. Ingrid Wilm swam 59.31 for second place, all but certainly qualifying for her first Olympic Games. Wilm won bronze in this event at the 2024 World Championship and was well under the Olympic Qualifying Time of 59.99.

And speaking to Canada’s backstroke depth, third-place Taylor Ruck (59.78) and fourth-place Regan Rathwell (1:00.23) were under the Olympic Qualifying Time and the Olympic Consideration Time, respectively. That’s an encouraging sign for Ruck, who is focusing on the sprint events at Trials this week.

She won’t make the Olympic team in this event because she finished third, but this was her first time breaking 1:00 in two years, which she last did at the 2022 Canadian World Championship Trials .

In case you need it, here’s a reminder of how selection to the 2024 Canadian Olympic team works–

CANADIAN OLYMPIC SELECTION PRIORITIES:

Note: For a full description of each priority category, click on the selection criteria link above. (Updated April 15, 2024)

Priority One: The first and second placed swimmers in the ‘A’ final who earn the Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT)

Masse and Wilm were the only two swimmers to qualify under Priority 1 on Day 3 of Trials.

Alex Axon, Patrick Hussey, Lorne Wigginton, and Jeremy Bagshaw all fall under Priority 2 courtesy of their top four finishes in the 200 freestyle. None swam under the Olympic Qualifying Time (1:46.26)–which is notably faster than the Canadian record–but are qualified to be nominated to the 4×200 freestyle relay. As there are only a certain number of relay-only spots, the four will need to wait until the official team announcement later in the week.

Their swims are a reflection of Canada’s growth in the men’s 200 freestyle. At the 2021 Trials, Peter Brothers won the event in 1:49.07–that would have finished seventh tonight. Axon doubled up after winning the 400 freestyle earlier in the meet, coming from third at the final wall to win in a personal best 1:47.56.

If nominated, this would be all four swimmers first Olympic teams. A lifetime achievement for all four, it would be a testament to Jeremy Bagshaw‘s tenacity–he has been on the national team for over a decade but had yet to make an Olympic team.

Editor’s note: Swimming Canada updated the selection criteria on April 15. The priorities below reflect the updated criteria.

PRIORITY 1 SWIMS THRU DAY 1 (OLYMPIC A CUTS, TOP 2):

PRIORITY 2 SWIMS THRU DAY 2 (FREE RELAY TOP 4S and Medley Relay Top 1s):

PRIORITY 3 SWIMS THRU DAY 2: (OLYMPIC “A” CUTS AT OTHER MEETS + TOP 2 AT TRIALS):

None

PRIORITY 4 SWIMS THRU DAY 2: (OLYMPIC “B” TIMES + Event Winner – UNLIKELY TO BE INVITED):

None

PRIORITY 5 SWIMS THRU DAY 2 (EXTRA RELAY SWIMMERS):

To be announced

SWIMMERS WITH OLYMPIC A/B CUTS WHO DIDN’T PLACE HIGH ENOUGH:

A cuts:

Rebecca Smith – women’s 100 fly (57.89) (3rd place finisher)

Taylor Ruck — women’s 100 backstroke (59.78) (3rd place finisher)

B cuts: