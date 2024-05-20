Sydney Pickrem Becomes #10 Performer in History in the 200 IM After Skipping the 400 IM

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Sydney Pickrem gave up the 400 IM at the Canadian Olympic Trials this week and was rewarded with a huge time drop in the 200 IM, becoming the 10th-best performer of all-time in the event and throwing her name in the ring in one of the most-crowded events ahead of the Olympic Games this summer.

Pickrem, 26, swam 2:07.68 on Sunday evening in Toronto. That knocked .88 seconds off her best time from Worlds in February and was a breakthrough after five years stuck at 2:08 since first hitting that mark in early 2019.

The difference may have been finally letting go of the 400 IM, an event where at her best from 2017 (4:32.88) she was a medal contender, but one in which she hadn’t been close to that time since.

She swam the event at the 2019, 2021, and 2023 Canadian Trials meets and scratched it many times in those years – including the 2019 SEC Championships, 2021 World Championships, 2022 World Short Course Swimming Championships, and 2023 World Championships.

While she was entered in the race pre-meet, she didn’t swim the 400 IM this week in Toronto.

Splits Comparison:

Sydney Pickrem Sydney Pickrem Sydney Pickrem Sydney Pickrem New PB Old PB PB from 2023 PB from 2019 50m fly 27.64 27.75 27.89 28.17 100m back 32.76 32.80 32.89 32.65 150m breast 36.29 36.79 36.92 37.08 200m free 30.99 31.22 30.91 30.71 total time 2:07.68 2:08.56 2:08.61 2:08.61

What is fascinating about the splits comparison is that while her other three legs have stayed largely the same, her breaststroke has marched down substantially. The breaststroker is Pickrem’s best single stroke and her massive advantage over Canadian teammate Summer McIntosh. McIntosh split just 38.16 on that leg and Pickrem briefly took the lead going into the freestyle length.

What makes that interesting is that Pickrem was short of her bests in both breaststroke races this week. In the 100 she was very close in 1:07.27 (her best is 1:07.20), and in the 200 she was further off in 2:23.79 (her best is 2:22.63). That means she’s found a way to improve her IM breaststroke dramatically without sacrificing the other strokes, but that improvement hasn’t translated the same way to the individual breaststroke legs.

Top 12 Performers All-Time, Women’s 200 IM

Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2014) Ariana Kukors, USA – 2:06.15 (2009) Siobhan O’Connor, Great Britain – 2:06.88 (2016) Summer McIntosh, Canada – 2:06.89 (2023) Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 2:06.99 (2024) Stephanie Rice, Australia – 2:07.03 (2009) Kate Douglass, USA – 2:07.05 (2024) Alex Walsh, USA – 2:07.13 (2022) Ye Shiwen, China – 2:07.57 (2012) Sydney Pickrem, Canada – 2:07.68 (2024) Yu Yuting, China – 2:07.75 (2023) Yui Ohashi, Japan – 2:07.91 (2017)

Bold = expected medal contenders at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games