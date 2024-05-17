2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 5 Prelims Live Recap

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS



Steam courtesy of CBC

Day 5 Schedule

Women’s Para 50 Back

Men’s Para 50 Back

Women’s Open 100 Free

Men’s Open 200 Back

Women’s 200 Breast

Men’s Open 200 Fly

Women’s Para 200 IM

Men’s Para 200 IM

One would expect that the absence of two household names like Summer McIntosh and Maggie MacNeil would leave a massive talent drain in the women’s 100 free, but such is the depth and strength of Canadian freestyle that their scratches will soon be forgotten. Leading the way in place of McIntosh is Mary-Sophie Harvey. Harvey, who is in the midst of a renaissance of her career, has already individually qualified to swim the 100 fly and 200 free in Paris. She’ll have her work cut out for her, though, as her entry time of 54.26 is quite a ways away from the OQT of 53.61, and she has a pack of determined swimmers behind her.

Leading that charge is national record holder Penny Oleksiak, who will be looking to get back on track after injuries have derailed the past few years. Joining Oleksiak and seeking their ticket to Paris are Taylor Ruck, Sarah Fournier, and Katerine Savard.

The men’s 200 back also saw a big scratch as Tristan Jankovics, the #3 seed, withdrew, moving up youngster Ethan Ekk into lane 4 of the first circle-seeded heats. The top seed, Hugh McNeil, is entered just .23 outside of the OQT of 1:57.50 but first needs to make the A-final safely.

Sydney Pickrem re-enters the pool this morning as the top seed in the 200 breast. After a disappointing 3rd place finish in the 100 breast, Pickrem will look to punch her ticket to Paris and represent Canada at her third Olympics. Pickrem is already under the OQT of 2:23.91 but can’t rest on her laurels as there were three swimmers in the 100 under the OQT, but all of them failed to replicate their times in finals. If Pickrem is going to be under pressure, it’ll likely come from fellow Olympian Kelsey Wog and youngster Alexanne Lepage.

After a new personal best in the 100 free yesterday, we get our first look at Ilya Kharun in his specialty: the butterfly. The Canadian record holder in the event, Kharun, is coming off of a successful NCAA campaign, which saw the freshman win the yards version of this race. Entered with a time of 1:53.82, the ASU swimmer is nearly two seconds under the OQT and more than four seconds clear of the field. Don’t expect a lot from this morning, as an A-final appearance is highly likely, but expect to see him bring the speed tonight.

The morning session is bookended by Para events. We open with the 50 back, where national record holders Nikita Ens and Sebastian Massabie lead their respective fields. Massabie has been breaking records left and right, including one new World Record, so expect to see some fast swimming from him.

We end the preliminary session on a run of 2oos, moving from the 200 back to the 200 breast to the 200 fly to end on the Para 200 IM. The women’s event will see 13 swimmers vying for 10 spots in this evening’s final. Remember that placings in multiclass para events are determined by points, not time, so swimmers in the first heat could be seeded first into tonight despite swimming more than two minutes slower.

Women’s 50 Back Para – Prelims

Canadian S3: 1:08.48 – Nikita Ens (2022)

Canadian S5: 55.91 – Alisson Gobeil (2023)

Top 3

Nikita Ens S3 (LASER) – 1:12.23 (545 pts.) Aly Van Wyck-Smart S3 (WS) – 1:13.89 (517 pts.) Hannah Ouellette S5 (Laser) – (509 pts.)

It was a tight race, point-wise, but it was National Record holder Nikita Ens who took the win in 1:12.23, scoring 545 points.

Men’s 50 Back Para – Prelims

Canadian S4: 55.02- Sebastian Massabie (2024)

Top 1

Sebastian Massabie S4 (PSW) – 53.74 (540 pts.) *** New Canadian Record***

Sebastian Massabie‘s name is soon going to be synonymous with record-breaker. The S4 athlete has done it again, erasing his national record by over a second this morning.

WOMEN’S 100 Free– Prelims

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)

Canadian Record: 52.59 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)

(2016) 2021 Champion: Penny Oleksiak – 52.89

– 52.89 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 53.61/53.88

Top 10

Through the halfway point of one of Canada’s staple events, the early leader was Payton Kelly’s 56.61, a drop of over half a second from her seed time of 57.22 and the only swimmer under 57 so far. Kelly’s time lasted only one heat as Dylan Scholes in heat 5 produced a 56.35, taking it out in a speedy 27.01.

With the scratch of Summer McIntosh, Olympian Taylor Ruck took the middle lane in the first of the three circle-seeded heats. Ruck won the heat in 55.23, but it was a tight affair. Ruck led at the 50, flipping in 26.27 ahead of Katerine Savard‘s 26.49. Ella Jansen made a move in the last 50, passing Savard to finish 2nd in 55.54, just ahead of Savard’s 55.58.

The 7th heat was a faster affair as the most decorated Olympian in Canadian history, Penny Oleksiak, touched first in 54.12. The 2016 co-gold medalist in this event was out fast, splitting 26.03 and led Rebecca Smith by .44. Oleksiak built upon that lead to finish ahead of Smith by nearly a full second, with Smith hitting the wall in 54.98. Sienna Angove, who has been having a strong meet, used a strong back half to nab third in the heat in 55.25.

The final heat saw Mary-Sophie Harvey employ her traditional strategy of back-halfing the race. Harvey was out in just 26.75, ranking 4th at the 50-turn, but came from in 27.86 to take the heat win in a time of 54.61. Brooklyn Douthwright, who trains with the University of Tennessee, had a strong showing this morning to touch 2nd in the head in a time of 54.95.

Katerine Savard, a long-time member of Team Canada, finished 11th overall, and unless there is a scratch will not make the trip to Paris.

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims

World Record: 1:51.92 – Aaron Piersol, USA (2009)

Canadian Record: 1:56.96 – Markus Thormeyer (2017)

2021 Champion: Cole Pratt – 1:58.11

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:57.50/1:58.09

Top 10

Aiden Norman (UCSC) – 1:58.30 Ethan Ekk (UNCAN) – 1:59.68 Blake Tierney (GOLD/HPCVN) – 1:59.71 Hugh McNeill (UBCT/LOSC) – 2:00.04 Raben Domman (HPCVN) – 2:00.49 Loic Courville Fortin (CAMO) – 2:01.71 Cole Pratt (CASC) – 2:01.92 Parker Lenoce (UNCAN) – 2:02.38 Thomas Caruso (SPART/SFU) – 2:04.43 Brendan Oswald (WAC) – 2:04.55

Lane 8 was the site of some outside smoke as Paul Orogo posted the fastest time of the morning so far out of Heat 3. He hit the wall in 2:06.38, using a strong backhalf to pull himself in first place. The time represents a massive drop from his seed time, as he lopped off nearly three full seconds.

Ethan Ekk, who benefited from a scratch to move into lane 4, posted the first time under 2:00 this morning, as he hit the wall in 1:59.68. Out in 58.95, Ekk looked smooth and controlled as he pulled away from Parker Lenoce, who was close at the 100 (59.08) but faded in the end to finish over two seconds behind in a time of 2:02.38.

The winner of the 100-back, Blake Tierney, showed off his speed, taking the race out in a very fast 57.36. Tierney, who had already punched his ticket to Paris, started to slow on the last 100 as he came home in 1:02.35 to finish just behind Ekk’s time in 1:59.71. Whether the slowdown was intentional or if he ran out of steam remains to be seen, but his time sits 2nd with one heat remaining, so he should safely move on. Raben Dommann was close to two seconds behind at the 100, flipping in 59.05, but came home fast to finish 2nd in 2:00.49.

There was some drama in the last heat as Aiden Norman stormed out to a strong lead and was close to rattling the record. While slower than Tierney at the 100, with Norman flipping on 57.57, the UCSC swimmer kept his foot on the gas and was over a second faster at the 150 mark than Tierney. Norman, who was chasing 1:56.96, started to fatigue as his last two 50 splits were 29.60 and 31.23. Norman’s time of 1:58.30 surpassed Ekk’s and will give him lane 4 tonight. Top seed Hugh McNeil swam a steady race and was behind Norman in the heat, finishing 2nd. Tokyo Olympian Cole Pratt has been under the radar this week and finished 4th in the heat in a time of 2:01.92.

Women’s 200 Breaststroke– Prelims

World Record: 2:17.55 – Evgeniia Chikunova, RUS (2023)

Canadian Record: 2:20.12 – Annamay Pierse (2009)

2021 Champion: Kelsey Smith – 2:23.40

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 2:23.91/2:24.63

Top 10

Kelsey Wog (UMAN) – 2:23.71 OQT Sydney Pickrem (TSC) – 2:28.06 Alexanne Lepage (UCSC) – 2:28.52 Sophie Angus (HPCON) – 2:28.65 Avery Wiseman (OSC) – 2:29.20 Katja Pavicevic (TSC) – 2:29.72 Tessa Cieplucha (MAC) – 2:30.24 Kamila Blanchard (PCSC) – 2:32.22 Shima Taghavi (HYACK) – 2:33.19 Amaris Peng (UBCT/LAC) – 2:33.50

Bryony Kennett, who often appears as Bobbi Kennett, has the fastest time of the morning so far, with only the circle-seeded heats remaining. Kennett, who swims with Texas A&M, posted a time of 2:37.05 and is the only swimmer under 2:38.00.

Looking to redeem herself from her disappointing 5th place finish in the 100 on Day 2, Alexanne Lepage posted a speedy 2:28.52 in the first of three circle-seeded heat. Lepage was out in 1:11.79 and was sitting in second to Katja Pavicevic at the 150 mark but surged to the win by over a second.

Kelsey Wog, like Lepage, had a disappointing 100 breast. While finishing 2nd, she was outside of the Olympic Qualifying Time and thus not named to the team. Wog, who swam this event in Tokyo, was out like a bat. Wog (so far) is the only swimmer under 33 at the 50 (32.64) and the only swimmer under 1:11 at the 100 (1:08.69). Wog kept up the pace over the back 100 to hit the wall in 2:23.71. That time is not only a drop of over half a second from her seed but under the OQT of 2:23.91.

Sydney Pickrem, the top seed, opted not to follow in Wog’s footsteps. Out in 33.50 and 1:11.05 at the 100, the two-time Olympian cruised her way to the 2nd overall seed in a time of 2:28.06, more than four seconds back of Wog. Pickrem, who recently won the bronze medal in Doha in 2:22.94, looked smooth and controlled and should have plenty left for tonight.

The winner of the 100 on Day 2 and the only swimmer qualified for Paris so far, Sophie Angue was shadowing Pickrem the entire race and finished just a little behind in 2:28.65.

Men’s 200 Butterfly – Prelims

World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)

Canadian Record: 1:53.82 – Ilya Kharun (2023)

2021 Champion: Mack Darragh – 1:58.10

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:55.78/1:56.36

Top 10

Women’s 200 IM Para – Prelims

Canadian SM5: 4:30.46 – Jessica Tinney (2024)

Canadian SM7: 2:56.98 – Tess Routliffe (2024

Canadian SM9: 2:37.54 – Stephanie Dixon (2008)

Canadian SM10: 2:28.73 – Aurelie Rivard (2021)

Canadian SM13: 2:27.64 – Valerie Grand’Maison (2012)

Canadian SM14: 2:36.48 – Angela Marina (2022)

Top 10

Men’s 200 IM Para – Prelims

Canadian SM7: 2:48.19 – Jean-Michael Lavalliere (2015)

Canadian SM8: 2:34.03 – Phillippe Vachon (2018)

Canadian SM10: 2:10.01 – Benoit Huot (2012)

Canadian SM14: 2:07.95 – Nicholas Bennett (2023)

Top 10