2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 1 Prelims Live Recap

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 1 Schedule

Men’s Open 400 Free

Women’s Open 400 Free

Women’s Para 50 Fly (S5-S7)

Men’s Para 50 Fly (S5-S7)

Women’s Para 100 Fly (S8-S10, S12-S14)

Men’s Para 100 Fly (S8-S14)

Women’s Open 100 Fly

Men’s Open 100 Breast

Bonjour and Good Morning, swim fans. The first session of the 2024 Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Trials is about to get underway.

The highly anticipated meet has been accumulating drama and intrigue left and right, some of which comes from the pool’s location. The meet was originally set to be hosted at the Olympic Park in Montreal (the site of the 1976 Olympics) but was moved just over a month ago due to safety concerns as a fire erupted around the Olympic Stadium tower in March. The meet was moved about 300 miles west to the Toronto Pan Am Sports Center, a facility that hosted both the 2016 and 2020 Olympic trials.

Diving into the competition (forgive the pun), the majority of questions have been focused on superstar and World Record holder 17-year-old Summer McIntosh. Her planned schedule of events has been highly anticipated as the teenager prepares for her second Olympic Games after achieving a surprising 4th in Tokyo. On the Psych Sheets, McIntosh appears in seven events: the 400 free, 200 free, 100 back, 400 IM, 100 free, 200 fly, and 200 IM, but it appears that one of her sponsors revealed that she may opt out of the 100 and 200 frees. Regardless of what she ultimately swims later on in the week, all attention this morning is focused on her first event, the 400 free.

The Men’s 400-yard free is the first event on the docket, so they’ll get the first crack at qualifying for Paris. No swimmer is entered with a time faster than 3:49 and with only two under 3:50 , and with the Olympic Qualifying Time (OQT) sitting at 3:46.78 it seems unlikely that Canada will have a representative in the event, but that doesn’t mean that top seeds Lorne Wigginton (3:49.05) and Alexander Axon (3:49.33) aren’t going to give it their all.

It’s a different story in the Women’s 400 as there are two swimmers with entry times under the OQT of 4:07.90. Leading the way and hoping that the change in venue will spell good fortune is the aforementioned McIntosh. The youngster is entered with a time of 3:56.08, a result that she swam in this very pool 13 months ago and stood as the World Record until Ariarne Titmus broke it at the 2023 World Championships. Looking to nab a ticket to Paris behind McIntosh is Ella Jansen, who enters as the #2 seed with her entry time of 4:07.18.

Perhaps flying a little under the radar (again, apologies for the pun) is Maggie MacNeil. The only Canadian to win a Gold medal in Tokyo, the defending Olympic champion in the 100 fly sits atop the entries with a time of 56.54. After walking away from Tokyo with a medal of each color, the Canadian took some time away from long-course competition but has had a strong return, winning the silver in Fukuoka and the gold at the 2023 Pan-Am Games. Looking to repeat her 2020 Olympic semi-final appearance is Katerine Savard. Entered as the #2 seed, the veteran and three-time Olympian will have to hold off some stiff competition as Mary-Sophie Harvey, Kamryn Cannings, and Rebecca Smith will all be gunning for that spot.

The morning wraps up with the Men’s 100 breast. Like the 400 free, this event is a weakness for Canadian men on the international stage. No swimmer is entered within a second of the OCT, and the fastest Canadian man this season, James Dergousoff, is not on the field. The battle for the top spot in the finals will likely be between top seed Finlay Knox and #2 seed Gabe Mastromatteo. Knox, who has recently set his PB and entry off 1:00.91 at April’s Canadian Open, is coming in with great form after winning a gold medal at the 2024 World Champs. Mastromatteo, who took on the breaststroke duty for the Canadian Medley relay in Tokyo, will look to repeat that feat and get back to his personal best of 1:00.11.

MEN’S 400 Freestyle– Prelims

World Record: 3:40.07– Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

Canadian Record: 3:43.46 – Ryan Cochrane (2014)

2021 Champion: Peter Brothers – 3:49.35

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 3:46.78/3:47.91

Top 10

Up through the first three heats of racing, the early leader was Club Aquatique Montreal swimmer Simon Fonseca. He recorded a time of 3:58.84, dipping under 4:00 for the first time and slashing over three seconds off his seed time of 4:02.25. While unlikely to make the Olympic team, Fonseca could be throwing his name in the ring for Junior Pan-Pacs as the standard for entry is 3:59.74.

The fourth heat saw the lead change as Edouard Duffy, Fonseca’s teammate, posted a new top time of 3:58.79. Duffy, who entered with a time of 4:00.55 also joined the sub- 4:00 club.

Women’s 400 Freestyle– Prelims

World Record: 3:55.38 – Ariarne Titmus , AUS (2023)

, AUS (2023) Canadian Record: 3:56.08 – Summer McIntosh (2023)

(2023) 2021 Champion: Alyson Ackman – 4:10.92

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 4:07.90/4:09.14

Top 10

WOMEN’S 100 Butterfly– Prelims

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2016)

Canadian Record: 55.59 – Maggie MacNeil (2021)

(2021) 2021 Champion: Maggie MacNeil – 56.19

– 56.19 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 57.92/58.21

Top 10

MEN’S 100 Breaststroke– Prelims

World Record: 56.88 – Adam Peaty, GBR (2019)

Canadian Record: 59.85 – Scott Dickens (2012)

2021 Champion: Gabe Mastromatteo – 1:00.75

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 59.49/59.79

Top 10