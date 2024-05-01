Did Summer McIntosh’s New Sponsor Just Leak Her Olympic Trials Schedule?

Summer McIntosh has potentially revealed her event lineup for 2024 Canadian Trials that will take place from May 13-19. The event lineup was revealed in a release with one of McIntosh’s sponsors, Ninepoint Partners, who announced their sponsorship in January.

If the published schedule holds up, then her biggest event choice would be opting for the 200 IM over the 800 freestyle.

While her coaches declined to confirm the lineup, the listing seems like a plausible list for the teenage phenom.

McIntosh’s Proposed event lineup for Canadian Trials:

400 freestyle

100 backstroke

400 IM

200 butterfly

200 IM

McIntosh had two potential conflicts (with a few more potentially as well) as the 200 IM final and 800 freestyle final were back-to-back event finals on August 3rd, the second to last day of competition. Another potential conflict would have been the final of the 400 IM and the final of the 200 freestyle. Those were about an hour apart from each other. McIntosh will avoid both doubles with her event lineup that she has set for Canadian Trials.

Opting to do the 200 IM brings us one swimmer closer to the race of the year as Kaylee McKeown of Australia has already committed to the event. Other potential swimmers in the event in Paris include Alex Walsh and Kate Douglass of the US as well as Yu Yiting of China.

McIntosh currently leads the world in the 800 freestyle and is ranked #3 in the world this season in the 200 freestyle. McIntosh did compete in the 800 freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics as she finished 11th but will not swim the event in Paris. She instead will look to contend for gold in the 200 IM where she is #3 in the world so far this season.

With her event selection of the 400 IM over 200 freestyle, McIntosh looks to win the event at another major international meet after winning the 2022 and 2023 World Championship titles in the 400 IM. She also was on the podium in the 200 freestyle at 2023 Worlds as she finished 3rd.

McIntosh will most likely have a shot at swimming a time in the 200 freestyle, whether that is off a flat start of relay start, though as she will most likely swim on the 4×200 freestyle relay. That relay is just over an hour after the final of the 200 fly in Paris.

Perhaps her most interesting event selection is the 100 backstroke as she is currently 18th in the event in the World this season with a 59.64 that she swam in March at the Southern Zone Senior Championships. That was her first time ever under the 1:00 mark and she swam under the 1:00 mark again just over two weeks ago at the Canadian Open. Fellow Canadians Kylie Maase and Ingrid Wilm sit at #6 and #9 in the event in the world this season respectively. McIntosh has shown she has the endurance in backstroke as she is #4 in the world in the 200 back this season with a 2:06.81. This could, however, be a bid to prove that she should have a spot on the Canadian 400 medley relay in addition to likely assured bids on the 800 free relay and 400 free relay.