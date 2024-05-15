Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Oliver Dawson Breaks Own Canadian 15-17 Age Group Record With 2:12.42 200 Breast

Comments: 4

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

  • World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang, China (2023)
  • Canadian Record: 2:08.84 – Mike Brown (2008)
  • 2021 Champion: Eli Wall – 2:12.16
  • OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 2:09.68/2:10.33

Top 3:

  1. Oliver Dawson (GPP) — 2:12.42
  2. Brayden Taivassalo (MAC) — 2:12.83
  3. Justice Migneault (HP-CVN) — 2:13.52

After breaking the 15-17 Canadian age group record this morning in prelims of the 200 breaststroke with a 2:14.20, Oliver Dawson swam a 2:12.42 in finals to become the fastest 15-17 year-old ever by almost two seconds. Prior to today, the record stood at a 2:14.30 that Gabe Mastromatteo swam in 2019.

Split Comparison

DAWSON, FINALS DAWSON, PRELIMS
MASTROMATTEO, OLD RECORD
50 30.15 31.13 29.88
100 1:04.57 (34.42) 1:05.52 (34.39) 1:04.38 (34.50)
150 1:38.83 (34.26) 1:40.12 (34.60) 1:38.87 (34.49)
200 2:12.42 (33.59) 2:14.20 (34.08) 2:14.30 (35.43)

The biggest difference between this morning and tonight was that Dawson came home much faster on his final 100 as he closed in half a second faster on the final 50. Dawson’s final 50 was so strong that he went from 3rd at the 150 mark to pass Brayden Taivassalo and Justice Migneault finished on the podium alongside Dawson.

The 16-year-old Dawson will have even more time to break his 15-17 age group record. He won the event tonight, although he was slightly off of the Olympic Qualifying Time that stands at a 2:09.68.

Dawson made huge strides today in the event as he came in with a best time of a 2:17.13 that he swam at the beginning of March 2024. At last year’s Canadian Trials, Dawson finished 13th in a 2:18.48, a swim that was a personal best at the time.

All-Time Rankings, Canadian Boys’ 15-17 200 Breaststroke (LCM)

  1. Oliver Dawson (Grand Prairie Piranhas), 2:12.42 – 2024
  2. Gabe Mastromatteo (Kenora Swimming), 2:14.30 – 2019
  3. Ryan Telford (Markham Aquatic Club), 2:14.87 – 2016
  4. James Guest (Pointe-Claire Swim Club), 2:15.21 – 2014
  5. Mathieu Bois (Club Aquatique Montreal), 2:15.44 – 2005

To put in perspective just how fast of a swim this was, Dawson’s swim would rank him at #5 all-time in the 15-16 rankings for the US. Josh Matheny holds the US 15-16 NAG record with a 2:09.40 and is the only boy ever from the US to swim under the 2:11 mark.

Diehard
20 minutes ago

He is young and had an awkward interview. Probably just shy!

Ploki
Reply to  Diehard
9 minutes ago

He’s from a small city in Alberta and is probably of his first time being interview in front of crown so its understandable

Justin
Reply to  Diehard
1 minute ago

Kind of a rude take on 16 year old not expecting to win.

Ploki
1 hour ago

This morning Xu Huini posted a 17:22.98. She is the fastest canadian 11 year old ever. Summer was 17:07.33 at 12 for the NAG (then again she only swam the event once a year)

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

