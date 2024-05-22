World Aquatics Confirms That Relay-Only Swimmers Don’t Get Bonus Events at the Olympics

World Aquatics has provided SwimSwam with clarity regarding the eligibility of swimmers selected as relay-only athletes to race in additional events at the Olympic Games.

In short: relay-only swimmers are invited as just that, swimmers for relays.

The questions became pertinent over the last two weeks with two big pieces of news. One is a World Aquatics letter to member federations foretelling limited spots for Olympic Consideration Time (colloquially “B” standard) qualifiers at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The other is 23-year-old Penny Oleksiak, a 7-time Olympic medalist, who fought back through a few years of injury to qualify for the Canadian Olympic Team as a member of the 400 free relay.

Oleksiak’s time of 53.66 left her .05 seconds away from the Olympic Qualifying Time (“A” standard), and while that means there’s a chance that there would be room for her in the Games, the individual invitation is not assured.

Oleksiak said after the race that she will look for an Olympic qualifying meet to pursue the “A” standard in an event in which she was the 2016 Olympic co-champion with American Simone Manuel.

Oleksiak has been under the Olympic “A” standard at least 18 times in her career in official competition, but not since the 2022 World Aquatics Championships (52.98), which is prior to the opening of the qualifying period for Paris.

World Aquatics has confirmed that relay-only swimmers, which is Oleksiak’s current status, at least until the end of the qualifying period in late June, are not eligible for additional individual events.

Many swim fans expected they would (or should) be eligible on the basis that the limits on participation are based on the number of athletes – much as was the old qualification system in the NCAA, for example. But instead, relay-only swimmers are only eligible as relay swimmers unless they are also invited in an individual event (which makes sense, because if they were able to add ‘optional’ individual events, then they would no longer be relay-only swimmers, by definition).

World Aquatics also clarified that swimmers with “A” standards (OQT) may also race other events in which they have a “B” standard (OCT), even if the “B” standard swim doesn’t get an invite; and that swimmers with one invited “B” standard swim (OCT) can swim up to one additional event in which they have a “B” standard (OCT), even if that second event isn’t invited.

In both cases, that is within context of the other qualification rules, such as only allowing one swimmer per nation to compete in an event if that swimmer has only the “B” standard.

The full and most current selection criteria can be seen here.