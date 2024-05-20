Penny Oleksiak Planning To Swim 100 Freestyle At Upcoming Meet To Earn Olympic ‘A’ Cut

Penny Oleksiak has announced that she plans on attending another meet before the 2024 Paris Olympic qualification period ends on June 23rd. Oleksiak just missed earning the Olympic ‘A’ cut in the 100 freestyle after swimming a 53.66 at Canadian Trials earlier this week, just 0.05 seconds off of the ‘A’ standard.

Penny Oleksiak telling me just now she’s planning on going to a meet at some point to try and meet the Olympic qualifying standard in the 100m free Watch for that folks. She’s very determined. — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) May 19, 2024

Oleksiak’s swim of a 53.66 marked her fastest time since 2022. She already punched her ticket to Paris for the Canadian relay but hopes to earn an individual qualification by participating in another upcoming meet. Oleksiak won the 100 free at the 2016 Rio Olympics and was just off of the podium in the event at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

With the qualification period ending on June 23rd, there are not a lot of meets that allow swimmers to earn an Olympic cut at. The biggest meet (which is a series of meets) that Oleksiak could swim at is the Mare Nostrum series which will take place at the end of May through the beginning of June.

If Oleksiak participates in all three stops, she will have numerous chances to hit the qualification standard of a 53.61. It also would not be the first time that Oleksiak competed in Mare Nostrum. She swam at the three-stop series in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2022. She also swam at one of the stops in 2023.

It also is important to note that Oleksiak’s old coach Ben Titley moved from Canada to Spain to coach in Barcelona. The 2nd of three stops in the Mare Nostrum series takes place in Barcelona.

Oleksiak also would not be the only Canadian at Mare Nostrum as backstroker Ingrid Wilm is on the list of expected attendees.