Sarah Sjoestroem, Tom Dean Highlight Lastest Names Expected To Compete At Mare Nostrum

Sarah Sjoestroem of Sweden and Tom Dean of Great Britain highlighted the fourth update of the list of attendees expected to compete in Mare Nostrum in Monaco at the beginning of June.

The meet will take place in Monaco at the Prince Albert II pool. It is the final stop of a three-stop series. The first stop is scheduled for Canet in France on May 25-26. The second stop is in Barcelona, Spain on May 29-30. The final stop in Monaco is scheduled from June 1-2.

Dean was also joined by fellow athletes from Great Britain Freya Anderson and James Wilby. All three athletes qualified to represent Great Britain at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Also joining the list of names is a seven-swimmer-strong roster from Sweden highlighted by World Record holder Sjoestroem on the women’s side and Bjoern Seeliger on the men’s side. Sweden has not yet announced their Olympic roster with qualification times continuing through June 23rd.

Notably absent from this fourth announcement is Katinka Hosszu. Hosszu was added during the third list of names just last week alongside other Hungarians including Kristof Milak who is still listed as a participant. The 35-year-old Hosszu had originally planned to miss the Paris Olympics as she planned on having a child and she gave birth in August 2023. She returned to competition at Hungarian Nationals in April. She returned to training in December 2023 with the goal of competing in her 6th Olympics.

The newest additions to the list below are marked in bold.

FULL LIST OF INITIAL ATTENDEES (UPDATED):