Andrew Shackell Flips Commitment From Texas, Will Join Indiana For Fall 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Andrew Shackell has flipped his commitment to Indiana University, following in the footsteps of twin sister and Olympian Alex Shackell who is also set to join the Hoosiers this fall. Andrew first committed to Cal, then flipped his commitment to Texas last summer after older brother Aaron Shackell transferred from Cal to Texas. Aaron Shackell is in the transfer portal but has not yet announced his transfer destination.

Andrew Shackell swims for Carmel High School and Carmel Swim Club out of Carmel, Indiana, just over an hour north of Bloomington, Indiana.

He most recently competed at the 2025 US Summer Nationals, and was highlighted by a 13th place finish in the 200 butterfly. He swam to a lifetime best of a 1:58.35. he also was 32nd in the 100 fly (54.17) and 45th in the 200 free (1:51.44).

Since flipping his commitment to Texas and now to Indiana, Andrew saw best times in most of his primary events. In December 2024, he swam to a 4th place finish at Winter Juniors East in the 100 fly posting a lifetime best 47.04. He also finished 9th in the 200 fly in a personal best 1:44.82, a five second drop from his previous lifetime best of a 1:49.99. He also notched lifetime bests in the 100 free (44.94) and 200 free (1:37.08) while leading off Carmel’s relays.

At the start of March, Andrew helped Carmel High School to a state title. He swam to new lifetime best times in the 50 free (20.24) and 100 free (44.48) while leading off the team’s relays.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 47.04

200 fly – 1:44.82

200 free – 1:37.08

100 free – 44.48

50 free – 20.24

The Indiana men finished 3rd at the 2025 NCAA Championships with 459 points, only 12 points behind 2nd place Cal. Owen McDonald led the team in the pool with 42 individual points.

Based on his best times, Andrew Shackell already has the potential to make an impact at the conference level. His best time in the 200 fly would have made the Big Ten ‘B’ final while his 100 fly would have made the ‘C’ final. Tomer Frankel led the team in the 200 fly this past season with a 1:40.94 but will have since graduated as he just finished his fifth year.

Andrew Shackell will arrive on campus this fall as a member of the class of 2029 along with Noah Cakir, Lukas Paegle, David Kovacs, Luke Ellis, Josh Bey, and Brandon Fleck.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.