Collin Holgerson, Salem Bahr Highlight Nights 1 & 2 Of Competition At Richard Quick Invite

2025 Richard Quick Invitational

June 20-22, 2025

Auburn, Alabama

LCM (50 meters)

Meet Mobile: “2025 SE Richard Quick Invitational”

Highlighting night one of competition in Auburn, Alabama was 17 year old Collin Holgerson of Swim Atlanta. Holgerson swam to a new lifetime best in the 100 backstroke clocking a 55.19. That improves upon his previous best time of a 55.56 that he swam earlier this month to finish 25th in the event at US Summer Nationals. Holgerson entered the season with a lifetime best 58.60 from summer 2023.

Danny Schmidt swam to a 1:49.95 in the 200 freestyle. Schmidt represents Germany at the international level and just finished his junior season with Auburn. He holds a lifetime best 1:48.54 in the event that he swam at last year’s European Championships.

Finishing behind Schmidt was UPenn commit Henry Guo of Hinsdale Aquatic Club as Guo touched in a lifetime best 1:53.02, dropping 5.63 seconds off his previous best time (1:58.65). Guo went on to earn his own win on night two, winning the 200 fly in a 2:02.77.

Night one on the girls side was highlighted by 14 year old Salem Bahr of Ensworth Aquatics. Bahr swam to a win in the 100 breaststroke, touching in a 1:11.04. That was over a second drop from her entry time of a 1:12.46 and moves her into the top 100 all-time in the age group as she sits at #37.

On night two, Bahr touched first in the 13-14 200 breast swimming a 2:32.45, dropping almost four seconds off her lifetime best. That moves her to #31 all-time in the 13-14 age group. She also was outside of the top 100 in the event entering the meet.

SwimAtlanta’s Addie Speigner swam to numerous wins through the first two days. On night one, she won the 200 free in a lifetime best 2:10.67, dropping 5.30 seconds off her best time. On night two, she won the 200 fly in a 2:20.91 to drop a second off her lifetime best. She also finished 2nd in the 50 free in a 27.52 while 13 year old Kate Whatley earned the win in a 27.36. Lisa Klevanovich won the 15 and over 50 free in a 25.45, just off her best time 25.15.