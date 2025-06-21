South Carolina Adds Tylor Mathieu As Assistant Coach

South Carolina has added Tylor Mathieu as an assistant coach for the upcoming 2025-2026 season head coach Jeff Poppell announced over the weekend. Mathieu joins the Gamecocks after most recently spending time as an assistant coach at Washington State.

“I’m very excited that Tylor has agreed to join us at South Carolina,” Poppell stated. “Having coached Tylor at the University of Florida, I can attest first-hand to her strong work ethic, great character, and unyielding commitment to ensuring that she and those around her are successful. I believe she is a rising star in the collegiate coaching profession, and I have no doubts of the positive impact that she can have in our program and in helping our women continue to excel and develop both in and out of the pool.”

Mathieu arrives after spending the 2024-2025 season as an assistant at Washington State. The team sent three individual swimmers to the 2025 NCAA Championships, including Emily Lundgren whom Mathieu coached. Lundgren became the school’s first All-American since 2007 as she finished 6th in the 200 breaststroke in a 2:06.18. Lundgren also was 15th in the 100 breast (58.83). Washington State finished 33rd as a team at 2025 NCAAs.

Prior to arriving at Washington State, Mathieu spent a year as the student manager at Florida after finishing her career as a student-athlete with the Gators. She swam at 2021, 2022, and 2023 NCAAs in her time with Florida. She graduated as a psychology major, a minor in education, and a certificate in sports management.

Mathieu will reunite with South Carolina’s head coach Jeff Poppell after Poppell was the head coach of the Florida women from 2018-2021.

“I am incredibly honored to join the swim staff at the University of South Carolina,” Mathieu commented. “The University’s commitment to excellence, both in athletics and academics, is truly among the best in the nation. I’m thrilled for the opportunity to contribute to the continued success of this program and help it achieve its goals. I want to sincerely thank Jeff Poppell for this amazing opportunity. It’s especially meaningful to reunite with Jeff as part of his staff, having previously been coached by him at my alma mater. Go Gamecocks!”

The South Carolina women finished 5th out of 13 teams at the 2025 SEC Championships while the men finished 11th out of 11 teams. The women went on to finish 24th at 2025 NCAAs.