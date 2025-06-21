St. Francis University (PA) Will Add Men’s Swimming Team for 2026-2027

In March, St. Francis University in Loretto, Pennsylvania announced that it was moving from NCAA Division I to NCAA Division III in the summer of 2026. This week, the school announced the first expansion of its athletics program since then – launching a men’s swimming program for the 2026-2027 season, their first new team introduced during the transition to Division III.

St. Francis described the addition as “symbolizing a commitment to growth, competitive excellence, and student opportunity.”

“Our transition to Division III and the introduction of men’s swimming reflects a deeper commitment to the values that have shaped Saint Francis for generations. As a Catholic, Franciscan institution, we see athletics as an extension of our mission—to form people of compassion, excellence, and service. This new addition is a step forward towards that future,” said Fr. Malachi Van Tassell, T.O.R., Ph.D., President, Saint Francis University.

“This announcement is more than the addition of a sport—it’s a symbol of forward progress,” added Jim Brazill, Director of Athletics. “Men’s swimming embodies our vision for a vibrant, student-centered Division III experience where athletic opportunity, academic focus, and community connection thrive together.”

The men’s swim team will be the school’s 23rd intercollegiate athletics program, and will join its other programs in the Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC). The PAC was cited as one of the benefits of joining Division III, as it allows its teams to compete against teams within a three hour radius of its home in western Pennsylvania.

The PAC is currently home to seven men’s swimming & diving programs:

Grove City

Saint Vincent

William & Jefferson

Allegheny

Westminster

Chatham

Bethany

Phil Hurley, the current head coach of the women’s team, will take over the men’s team as well. He has led the program for the last six seasons, and a 3rd-place finish at the Northeast Conference Championships are the best of his tenure so far. The school is also launching a search for a full-time assistant coach to support both programs.

The school currently doesn’t sponsor a varsity diving program.

Saint Francis sits on a 600 acre campus and had enrollment of 1,962 (including undergraduate, graduate, and adult degree) in fall of 2024. 1,382 of those were undergraduates according to federal data: 826 women and 556 men.

The teams practice in a 25-yard, 6-lane on campus pool at the Stokes Natatorium.