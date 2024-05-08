Kristof Milak, Katinka Hosszu Highlight 3rd Update On Mare Nostrum Names

Hungarian swimmers Kristof Milak and Katinka Hosszu highlight the third list of swimmers that will be in attendance at the Mare Nostrum stop in Monaco at the beginning of June.

The meet will take place in Monaco at the Prince Albert II pool. It is the final stop of a three-stop series. The first stop is scheduled for Canet in France on May 25-26. The second stop is in Barcelona, Spain on May 29-30. The final stop in Monaco is scheduled from June 1-2.

The addition of Milak stands out as he has spent much of the past year out of competition. Milak returned to competition about a month ago at the Hungarian National Championships where he won the 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly. Milak is the World Record holder in the LCM 200 butterfly as she swam a 1:50.34 at the 2022 World Championships. He swam a 1:54.90 in the event to win Hungarian Nationals.

Also on the list of attendees for Mare Nostrum is Katinka Hosszu. Hosszu holds the LCM women’s 200 IM world record as she swam a 2:06.12 at 2015 Worlds. The 35 year old Hosszu had originally planned to miss the Paris Olympics as she planned on having a child. She gave birth in August 2023. She returned to competition at Hungarian Nationals last month as well as she finished 4th in the 200 IM, 5th in the 400 IM, and 8th in the 100 fly. Hosszu returned to training in December 2023 with the goals of competing in her 6th Olympics in Paris.

South Korea has also been added to the list of attendees. 2024 World Champion in the men’s 200 free Hwang Sunwoo is listed to be in attendance as well as 2024 World Champion in the men’s 400 free Kim Woomin.

The newest additions to the list below are marked in bold.

FULL LIST OF INITIAL ATTENDEES (UPDATED):