2024 Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO
- June 1-2, 2024
- Prince Albert II Pool at the Stadium Louis II
- LCM (50 meters)
It’s officially the end of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour with action wrapping up in Monaco. Before the meet ends however, swimmers will take on a packed schedule that includes multiple rounds of sprint skins along with the finals of several other events.
Update: The meet was originally slated to begin at 4:30 PM CET (10:30 AM EST) but the beginning of the session has been delayed until 6:00 PM CET (12:00 PM EST). As a result, the semi-finals of the skins races have been cancelled and condensed into a single final for each event consisting of 4 swimmers instead of 2.