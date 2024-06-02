2024 Mare Nostrum – Monaco: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2024 MARE NOSTRUM TOUR – MONACO

It’s officially the end of the 2024 Mare Nostrum Tour with action wrapping up in Monaco. Before the meet ends however, swimmers will take on a packed schedule that includes multiple rounds of sprint skins along with the finals of several other events.

Update: The meet was originally slated to begin at 4:30 PM CET (10:30 AM EST) but the beginning of the session has been delayed until 6:00 PM CET (12:00 PM EST). As a result, the semi-finals of the skins races have been cancelled and condensed into a single final for each event consisting of 4 swimmers instead of 2.

Men’s 50 Butterfly Semi-Finals:

Women’s 50 Butterfly Semi-Finals

Men’s 50 Backstroke Semi-Finals:

Women’s 50 Backstroke Semi-Finals

Men’s 50 Breaststroke Semi-Finals:

Women’s 50 Breaststroke Semi-Finals

Men’s 50 Freestyle Semi-Finals:

Women’s 50 Freestyle Semi-Finals

Men’s 400 IM Final

Women’s 400 Freestyle Final

Men’s 100 Butterfly Final

Women’s 200 Butterfly Final

Men’s 200 Backstroke Final

Women’s 100 Backstroke Final

Men’s 100 Breaststroke Final

Women’s 200 Breaststroke Final

Men’s 200 Freestyle Final

Women’s 100 Freestyle Final

Women’s 200 IM Finals

Men’s 50 Butterfly Final

Women’s 50 Butterfly Final

Men’s 50 Backstroke Final

Women’s 50 Backstroke Final

Men’s 50 Breaststroke Final

Women’s 50 Breaststroke Final

Men’s 50 Freestyle Final

Women’s 50 Freestyle Final