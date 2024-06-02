Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

TopTenTweets: On The Road To Paris

Comments: 1

Welcome back for another edition of TopTenTweets! It’s been a busy spring as swimmers prepare to pursue their Olympic dreams later this summer. Many countries have already held their Olympic Trials, the U.S Trials begin in less than two weeks, and preparation continues in Paris — all of which are at the center of many of our featured posts this week.

10. A Day In the Life at Mare Nostrum: Barcelona

Part of that Olympic preparation includes the Mare Nostrum tour, which wraps up this weekend. If you weren’t able to make the meet, here’s a peek at what it was like to go to the Barcelona stop. 

9. A Happy Anniversary (Part 1)

Next up are two anniversary posts. We’ve given priority to the anniversary with the bigger number but this is one of the most incredible cakes we’ve ever seen. 

8. A Happy Anniversary (Part 2)

Congratulations to all! 

7. If You Build It They Will Come

Construction on the Olympic pool and aquatic complex is well underway.  

6. Meanwhile, In Indianapolis

Not only is the pool getting built in the football stadium, they’ve done a little redecorating 

5. Swimming Goes Hollywood

Awesome footage from Olympian Hannah Miley, who worked as a stunt double on the new movie The Young Woman and the Sea

4. Indianapolis Bound

Matt Grevers made his 7th Olympic Trials at the end of May, swimming 22.50 in the 50 freestyle. 

3. Officials Qualify for Paris Too

Congratulations to Gary Stoops for being selected to officiate at the Olympics and also prompting the thought “what if officials had Olympic Trials too?” 

2. One Race, Three World Records

World records have been falling left and right at the Para Swimming World Series in Berlin, including three in the men’s 50 breaststroke alone. 

1. Olympic Dream Fulfilled

One of the best parts about Olympic Trials season is stories like these. 

1
I miss the ISL (Go dawgs)
21 minutes ago

Proud of myself for understanding everything in Spanish in that first video.

0
0
