TopTenTweets: On The Road To Paris

Welcome back for another edition of TopTenTweets! It’s been a busy spring as swimmers prepare to pursue their Olympic dreams later this summer. Many countries have already held their Olympic Trials, the U.S Trials begin in less than two weeks, and preparation continues in Paris — all of which are at the center of many of our featured posts this week.

10. A Day In the Life at Mare Nostrum: Barcelona

Part of that Olympic preparation includes the Mare Nostrum tour, which wraps up this weekend. If you weren’t able to make the meet, here’s a peek at what it was like to go to the Barcelona stop.

9. A Happy Anniversary (Part 1)

Next up are two anniversary posts. We’ve given priority to the anniversary with the bigger number but this is one of the most incredible cakes we’ve ever seen.

Today marks pullbuoy’s 24th anniversary! Time flies when you’re having fun pic.twitter.com/SOoQfwLzQS — pullbuoy (@pullbuoy) May 31, 2024

8. A Happy Anniversary (Part 2)

Congratulations to all!

Today marks the 27th yr I’ve been married to the love of my life and mother of my wonderful four children. We are spending the day in Colorado Springs where it all started 30 yrs ago. Thank you @USASwimming for bringing us together! pic.twitter.com/DyOAmAkBPq — David Fox (@davidafox95) May 31, 2024

7. If You Build It They Will Come

Construction on the Olympic pool and aquatic complex is well underway.

👀👀 Myrtha Pools is cooking in Paris 🤩🔥 #roadtoparis2024 📷Myrtha Pools pic.twitter.com/Of2fr9yz2e — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) May 31, 2024

6. Meanwhile, In Indianapolis

Not only is the pool getting built in the football stadium, they’ve done a little redecorating

5. Swimming Goes Hollywood

Awesome footage from Olympian Hannah Miley, who worked as a stunt double on the new movie The Young Woman and the Sea

4. Indianapolis Bound

Matt Grevers made his 7th Olympic Trials at the end of May, swimming 22.50 in the 50 freestyle.

3. Officials Qualify for Paris Too

Congratulations to Gary Stoops for being selected to officiate at the Olympics and also prompting the thought “what if officials had Olympic Trials too?”

It won’t just be #TeamIreland athletes we will be cheering on this summer in Paris! Gary Stoops, one of Ireland’s most senior officials, has been selected to officiate at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games – the first Irish Official at the pool since 2004! Gary plays an instrumental… pic.twitter.com/pWlr4PwPCn — Swim Ireland (@swimireland) May 28, 2024

2. One Race, Three World Records

World records have been falling left and right at the Para Swimming World Series in Berlin, including three in the men’s 50 breaststroke alone.

WHAT A RACE!! 😱😮‍💨 Three new World Records were set in the same race at the @Citi Para Swimming World Series Berlin 2024. Men’s 50m breaststroke: 🇨🇴 Nelson Crispin (SB6) ⌚️34.95

🇨🇴 Carlos Serrano Zarate (SB7) ⌚️ 31.96

🇩🇪 Taliso Engel (SB13) ⌚️ 28.54 pic.twitter.com/2uOS5HeKse — #ParaSwimming (@Para_swimming) June 1, 2024

1. Olympic Dream Fulfilled

One of the best parts about Olympic Trials season is stories like these.