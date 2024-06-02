Sprinter Brady Robidas To Swim At University of Delaware (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brady Robidas has announced his commitment to swim and study at the University of Delaware, beginning this upcoming fall with the 2024-2025 season. Robidas hails from Reading, Pennsylvania, where attends Muhlenberg High School and trains with the Boyertown YMCA.

In addition to swimming, Robidas also played baseball and water polo in high school. He was named to the All-State first-team in Water Polo and was nominated as a finalist for the Pennsylvania Water Polo Player of the year award.

“Delaware was a great fit for me both academically and athletically. The school has great athletic facilities and the team and coaches made me feel like a Blue Hen from Day 1 of the recruiting process. There are also a lot of opportunities available with my major at Delaware which made the school a great fit.”

Robidas, a NISCA All-American, is the school record holder individually in the 50 & 100 free, as well as was a member of the school record-setting 400 freestyle relay. Both of his individual records were set at the Pennsylvania High School State Championships (3A) this spring, where he earned 3rd in the 50 (20.52) and 4th in the 100 (45.10).

More recently, Robidas wrapped up his short course season at the YMCA National Championships. He advanced to finals in the 50 free, where he ultimately finished 15th with a time of 20.66 in finals.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 20.52

100 free – 45.10

200 free – 1:41.95

Under the direction of head coach Pablo Marmolejo, the Delaware men were the runner-up finishers at the 2024 Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Championships. Following the CAA championships, rising senior and breaststroker Toni Sabev became the first swimmer from Delaware to qualify for the NCAA Division I Championships.

This year it took a 20.57 to qualify for the B-final in the 50 free at CAAs, putting Robidas right on the inside of scoring range. The 50 free was a relatively weaker event for Delaware this season, as the team’s top finisher was Addison Collins in 11th (20.41). Collins will overlap with Robidas for two seasons in Newark.

Robidas joins Derek Estep, Will Cross, Kade Snyder, Tyler Wilmore, James Haney, and Malcolm Collins in the Blue Hens’ incoming class this fall.

