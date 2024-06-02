U.S. Open Qualifier Jayden Repak Opts To Remain In-State With Florida Atlantic (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jayden Repak has announced his commitment to further his education and swimming career at Florida Atlantic University, where he plans to study Finance. Repak attends Steinbrenner High School and trains year-round with the Berkeley Barracudas out of Tampa, Florida.

“My success is a result of some great coaching beginning at 6 months old with learning how to swim and the proper stroke technique at Watermelon Swim School. Next, competitive swimming with my age group coaches Maria Zambito, Randy Johnson, and the late Jim Kelly- all of whom laid the foundation for me at CVST. For high school, many thanks to Kim Harkness and Kristyn Fada for all their advice and guidance. And for my current club, the Berkeley Barracudas with Kevin Rosepapa and Svet Bobev, they have taken my swim training to the next level. I can’t wait to get the next chapter of my life started… in paradise, with Coach Lara Preacco and Ryan Bubb… GO OWLS!”

Repak specializes in sprint freestyle and breaststroke events. He owns the Steinbrenner High School record in the 50 free and 100 breast, as well as was a member of the record-setting 400 freestyle relay. He concluded his high school career this past fall at Florida High School State Championship (4A), where he came away with the state title in the 100 breast (55.66) after breaking his finger at the finish of the 50 free, which he took 2nd (20.81) in.

More recently, Repak has turned his attention to long course. At the Southern Zone Senior Championship, he secured a U.S. Open qualifying time in the 100m breast after clocking a personal best of 1:05.23 en route to a 7th place finish. He also dropped over five seconds in the 200m breast with a new best time of 2:29.19.

Top SCY Times

50 free – 20.76

100 free – 45.53

50 breast – 25.78

100 breast – 55.43

The Florida Atlantic Owls finished 3rd at the 2024 ASUN Championships this past spring. Repak’s current best time would have qualified him for finals in the 100 breaststroke at this year’s meet, meaning he is in a strong position to make an immediate impact as a freshman next season.

FAU’s top performer at conference in the 100 breast this year was Jack Sheehan, who won the B-final with a time of 53.54. Dalton Lillibridge joined him in the B-final, and finished 10th in 54.32. Both Sheehan and Lillibridge graduated this spring, which makes Repak’s arrival timely as the Owls rebuild their sprint breaststroke group.

Repak joins Turkey’s Akant Durur in FAU’s incoming class next fall.

