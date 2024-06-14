TopTenTweets: It’s Officially Olympic Trials Season

Hello everyone and welcome back in for another round of TopTenTweets. With Australian Olympic Trials in full swing, U.S. Olympic Trials starting tomorrow, and the French Championships kicking off next week, we are officially in one of the busiest Olympic Trials seasons. So, it’s been another busy week on swimming social media/

10. Unveiling The U.S. Trials Pool

Look, I don’t love mascots but even I can admit this is pretty fun.

9. Indianapolis or Paris?

It’s hard to tell the difference now…

This fabulous Eiffel Tower replica in downtown Indy is a nod to the Olympic Games in Paris. Bring on the U.S. Olympic Swim Team Trials in Indy this Saturday! 🇺🇸 🏊‍♀️ 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Qy9Gfz7EhL — Sharon Smith, APR (@MavPR) June 9, 2024

8. Meanwhile, in Paris…

It’s beginning to look a lot like the Olympics

We’re fast approaching. 🥹 The Olympic Rings are on the Eiffel Tower. @Paris2024, let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/STWl6uSnfS — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) June 7, 2024

7. What A Pool In an NFL Stadium Really Looks Like

Plus there’s a warm up pool not even in the picture!

6. Meet Fashion Is Peak Fashion

Look good, swim good.

5. Trials Gear

What’s more important: the big meet nails or the big meet gear?

4. Renaming ‘Under Paris’

Personally, I’m partial to Shark de Triomphe. But mostly, I’m just enjoying the layer this adds to the Games’ effort to clean up the Seine.

What we *should* have called #UnderParis, according to the people in our comments… 🦈🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/V95G2NpwEG — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 12, 2024

3. Mission Accomplished

This is what Trials is all about–dreams coming true.

Peed in the pool at 2 Olympic Trials ✅ — Burns (@_brendanburns) June 13, 2024

2. Summer Plans

This is the exact energy we need from everybody this summer

Finished my last final, excited to glue myself to my laptop and spend all my energy watching swimming for the rest of the summer — bathtub swimming enthusiast (@splitsngoggles) June 8, 2024

1. Catching up to Mark Spitz

Just a cool bit of swimming history for your day!