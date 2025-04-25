Three USMS Records Fall On First Day Of Spring National Championships

2025 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships

Three records fell during the opening day of the 2025 U.S. Masters Swimming Spring National Championships in San Antonio, Texas. Of the 1,741 swimmers slated to compete at the four-day event there at least nine Olympians and three Olympic medalist in the field, and it was no surprise to see one of the Olympians put their name on the record books early.

Olympian Anton Ipsen took down the men’s 30-34 age group’s USMS record in the 1000 freestyle. He shattered the previous mark of 9:25.01, swimming a 9:17.76 and improving the standard by 7.25 seconds. The former NC State swimmer was the 2018 NCAA champion in the 1650 freestyle, but opted for the 1000 freestyle over the 1650 today. He represented Denmark at the Olympics but if swimmers are registered USMS members, they are eligible to set USMS records.

Ipsen potentially has a busy weekend at these championships. In addition to the 1000 freestyle, he’s entered in the 200/500 free, 200 backstroke, and 400 IM.

Later, two age group records went down in the mixed 400 freestyle relay. The mixed 25+ 400 freestyle relay USMS record stayed in the hands of The Olympic Club, but Mark Andrew (43.65), Julian Mackrel (44.59), Marie Ballenger (52.97), and Virginia Burns (49.89) stopped the clock a hundredth ahead of the mark their clubmates set two years ago. The quartet swam a 3:16.10 in San Antonio, chopping a hundredth off the record.

Finally, Swim Fort Lauderdale broke the mixed 75+ 400 freestyle relay USMS record. Cecilia McCloskey (1:09.25), Linda Webb (1:25.99), Hubie Kerns (1:03.55), and Steven Heck (59.91) were one of only three teams in their age group at the meet. Still, they demolished their USMS record with a 4:38.70, bringing the mark sub-5:00 as they bettered the 5:14.51 Puget Sound Masters swam two years ago.

The first day of the competition primarily served as the “distance day.” It’s a longer session tomorrow, with the 200 freestyle, 200 medley relay, mixed 200 free relay, 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, 50 breaststroke, and 400 IM all taking to the blocks.