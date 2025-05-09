Aussie Olympian Sally Hunter Sets Pair of Masters World Records In Women’s 40-44 Age Group

2025 Masters Swimming WA State Championships

May 3-4, 2025

Perth, Australia

Perth High Performance Centre

LCM (50 meters)

Two-time Australian Olympian and former World Championship gold medalist Sally Hunter set a pair of world records while competing at the Masters Swimming WA State Championships last weekend in Perth.

Hunter, who turned 40 on April 13, kicked off the meet by clocking 1:11.29 in the 100 breaststroke, breaking the women’s 40-44 world record of 1:12.29 set by Germany’s Nicole Heidemann in 2022.

Hunter set a personal best time of 1:09.63 at the 2024 Australian Swimming Trials when she was 39.

Later in the meet, she clocked 32.30 in the 50 breast to lower Heidemann’s 40-44 world record of 32.42, also set in 2022.

Hunter’s lifetime best in the 50 sits at 31.50, set at the 2015 FINA World Cup in Singapore.

In addition to her world records, Hunter broke the Australian National Masters Record in the 100 free, clocking 59.12 to take down Jennie Bucknell‘s record from 2009 while also downing Shane Gould‘s 25-year-old WA State record of 1:01.62.

Hunter also clocked 27.19 in the 50 free, 29.01 in the 50 fly and 34.43 in the 50 back, picking up victories in all six events she raced.

Hunter, who formerly competed as Sally Foster before getting married in 2013, represented Australia at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing and the 2012 Games in London. She placed 9th in the 200 breast in Beijing before making the final in London, finishing 8th.

Hunter also competed for Australia at four consecutive LC World Championships from 2007 to 2013, winning four relay medals, including a gold on home soil at the 2007 meet in Melbourne in the women’s 4×100 free relay. She also won five SC World Championship medals, including an individual silver in the 200 breast, and was a two-time medalist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, including gold in the women’s 4×100 medley relay.