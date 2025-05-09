High School Sophomore Bianca Nwaizu Clocks 1:00.03 100 Breast At CIF-SS D3 Championships

2025 CIF-SOUTHERN SECTION DIVISION 3 CHAMPIONSHIPS

May 8-10, 2025

Mt. San Antonio College – Walnut, California

SCY (25 yards)

The 2025 CIF Southern Section Division 3 Swimming & Diving Championships unfolded on Friday afternoon at Mt. San Antonio College, showcasing a full slate of competitive performances.

It was a tight team battle on both sides, with the El Toro girls edging out the win by just 11.5 points, while the Crossroads boys clinched victory by a mere two-point margin over Beverly Hills.

The Southern Section of the CIF has four divisions, with Division 1 generally being the biggest and fastest schools and Division 4 generally being the smallest schools.

In the first event of the day, the girls’ 200 medley relay, El Toro’s foursome of Catalina Abdella (29.50), Camrynn Fellers (32.08), Peyton Dedeaux (26.42), and Mallory Taylor (23.88) got out to a great start, winning by over a full second with a time of 1:51.88 — the only team to break the 1:53 threshold. Crean Lutheran (1:53.05) and Sonora (1:53.95) rounded out the top three.

In the boys’ relay, Sunny Hills’ quartet of Cheney Mo (26.29), Liam Weinreich (26.25), Miles Kim (23.87), and David Kim (21.19) made their presence known, clocking a decisive win in 1:37.60 — the only team to dip under the 1:38 mark. Newbury Park posted a 1:39.20, while Da Vinci School followed closely in 1:39.43; both were the only other teams to break 1:40.

In the girls’ 200 freestyle, Palm Desert junior Ava Otteson grabbed an early lead and never looked back, powering to the win in 1:51.40 — a decisive victory by over a second and a half, though a bit shy of her 1:48.75 lifetime best set at the CA/NV Speedo Sectional Championships in December 2023.

Crossroads senior Zachary Tower claimed gold in the boys’ race, stopping the clock in 1:40.54. The University of California–San Diego commit shattered his previous personal best of 1:41.56 from prelims, which surpassed his earlier mark of 1:41.71 set last month.

Tower doubled up on mid-distance freestyle wins, taking the 500 in a tight battle with Beverly Hills senior Harrison Smith. Tower touched the wall in a personal-best 4:25.76, edging out Smith, an Arizona State commit, who finished in 4:26.17.

Smith, the top performer on the day for Beverly Hills, had earlier claimed the 100 fly, becoming the only swimmer to break 50 seconds with a 48.90 to match his career best. He’s been as swift as 4:22.03 in the 500.

Smith’s teammate Beckett Page also made headlines. After placing 2nd in the 200 free with a personal best of 1:42.06, Page returned to win the boys’ 100 free in 46.36, just off his personal best of 46.29 from prelims.

In 200 IM action, Sonora senior Mayu Yager delivered a dominant performance with a time of 2:06.74, finishing as the only swimmer to break 2:10. The California State University, Bakersfield commit also cracked her previous personal best of 2:07.33 in the process.

Yager later earned silver in the 500 free, finishing behind Wilson–Hacienda Heights sophomore Irene Kim, who posted a winning time of 4:56.37. Yager was the only other swimmer to break the five-minute barrier, touching in 4:59.76. Kim’s performance marked a new lifetime best, while Yager narrowly missed hers, having previously been as fast as 4:59.34.

Lincoln Jones, a senior at La Mirada, won the boys’ 200 IM with a time of 1:51.29, taking down his previous best of 1:52.00 from last month. He is slated to join the Concordia University, Irvine swim team next fall.

Crossroads junior Miles Blackson-Dunbar logged two wins on the day, starting with a dominant showing in the 50 free, where he hit the wall in 19.74 — blowing away the field by more than a second and a half.

The Tennessee commit went on to claim his second victory in the 100 back, clocking 48.70. He’s been faster in both events, thanks to his performances at the Winter Junior Championships this past December, where he posted times of 19.53 and 47.96, respectively.

Calvary Chapel–Santa Ana sophomore Bianca Nwaizu delivered a standout performance in the girls’ 100 breaststroke, winning in 1:00.03 — just shy of breaking the one-minute barrier. She first broke Ella Eastin’s long-standing CIF Division 3 record of 1:01.75 during prelims with a 1:00.44, then came back in the final to shatter her own mark with that faster swim.

Earlier in the session, Nwaizu also placed 1st in the 100 fly, clocking 56.24 after a 55.91 prelim swim — both under her previous best of 56.44.

Agoura junior Sofija Gelev swept the girls’ 50 and 100 free distances. She was the only swimmer to dip under 24 seconds in the 50, recording 23.57 in both prelims and finals — a personal best by 0.01.

The 100 free proved to be a much tighter contest, as she had to hold off the aforementioned Otteson. Gelev touched in 51.40, just ahead of Otteson’s 51.67; while not a best time, Gelev has been as fast as 51.18. She opened in 24.80 to Otteson’s 25.07, and still managed to close 0.05 quicker over the final 50 yards.

Gelev closed out the meet with a scorching 51.10 anchor leg on Agoura’s winning 400 free relay, teaming up with Camryn Correia (59.76), Lyla Diaz (57.72), and Abigail Kim (55.45).

Additional Winners:

Palm Desert’s squad of Nadia Frutkin (24.79), Lilyanna Smith (24.56), Jolietta Faraci (26.18), and 200 free champ Otteson (23.76) teamed up to win the girls’ 200 free relay in 1:39.29, clearing the field by 1.89 seconds.

(24.79), (24.56), (26.18), and 200 free champ Otteson (23.76) teamed up to win the girls’ 200 free relay in 1:39.29, clearing the field by 1.89 seconds. Laguna Blanca’s boys’ 200 freestyle relay team — made up of Rio Valle ( 22.00), Bennett Sullivan ( 21.69), Matthew Sullivan ( 21.82), and Yikai Feng ( 21.38) — proved too fast to catch, posting a final time of 1: 26.89. The same four swimmers, in the same order, captured the 400 free relay title in 3:11.77, with splits of 48.72, 47.03, 48.24, and 47.78.

Jaydah Godbolt , a junior at Hemet, was the only girl to break the 1- minute barrier in the 100 back, posting a gold medal- worthy 57.12. Her previous best was 57.23.

Eight competitors broke the 1 – minute threshold in the boys’ 100 breast, with South Torrance junior Adriel Sun coming out on top in 57.75 — his first time venturing under 58 seconds.

Final Team Scores

Girls’ Top 5:

El Toro — 190.5 points Palm Desert — 179 points Crean Lutheran — 159 points Cate — 154 points Sonora — 153 points

Boys’ Top 5: