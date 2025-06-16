U.S. Masters Swimming Establishes Interim Policy On Transgender Participation

U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) has released an interim eligibility policy outlining new guidelines for participation in men’s and women’s categories, specifically updating the rules regarding transgender participation.

Previously, USMS allowed “transgender swimmers to participate in the gender competition category in which they identify,” something that was called into question last month as the Texas Attorney General launched an investigation into the participation of a transgender swimmer at the USMS Spring Nationals in April.

The new interim policy is modeled after “applicable parts” of the World Aquatics Policy on eligibility for participation in men’s and women’s categories.

The policy allows members to register for the competition category that aligns with their identity, but for competition purposes (being part of the USMS “Recognition Programs”), athletes will not be included unless they are swimming in the competition category that aligns with their sex assigned at birth.

USMS “Recognition Programs” are competitive awards and rankings offered within USMS. Examples include: USMS records, Top 10, All-American, placing and scoring of points at all sanctioned events, and all similar LMSC-level competitive recognition programs.

Swimmers who opt to swim in a category that does not align with their sex at birth won’t be eligible for Recognition Programs, but their results will stay in the USMS database.

Official Eligibility Rules For Recognition Programs

Eligibility for Recognition Programs in the Men’s Category Members of the Male Sex, members who identify as male (i.e., transgender men), and members with 46 XY DSD are eligible for Recognition Programs in the men’s category, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression. Eligibility for Recognition Programs in the Women’s Category Members of the Female Sex are eligible for Recognition Programs in the women’s category, regardless of their gender identity or gender expression.

Members with 46 XY DSD whose gender identity or gender expression is female are eligible for Recognition Programs in the women’s category if they can establish to USMS’s comfortable satisfaction that their sex assigned at birth is female.

USMS adds that the policy will not determine the eligibility of members to compete in World Aquatics competitions, and, “for the avoidance of doubt, World Aquatics Policies supersede USMS policy for World Aquatics records, World Aquatics events, and World Aquatics Top 10 recognition.”

“USMS will continue to align with applicable World Aquatics Policy and will evaluate adjustments to the policy and associated procedures when World Aquatics Policy is amended or when additional information on transgender, non-binary, and DSD participation evolves,” the organization wrote in its interim policy.

You can read the full policy here.