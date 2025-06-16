Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

British University All-Star Team Names 51 Swimmers To Roster For Dual Meet With Canadians

The British squad for the upcoming dual meet between the Canadian and British University all-star teams has been released, with the competition just over two weeks away.

The meet, scheduled for July 3-4 in Loughborough, England, will be contested in a timed final format in long course meters over two days, with 51 British University (BUCS) swimmers set to battle with 40 Canadian University (U SPORTS) swimmers.

The British team will be comprised of swimmers from eight schools, led by Loughborough which will have 12 men and six women competing. Edinburgh will also have six men on the roster, while Swansea will have five women.

The team will be headlined by the Loughborough duo of Sienna Robinson, who is coming off posting a time of 1:08.46 in the women’s 100 breast this past winter (and owns a PB of 1:07.90 from 2024), and Reuben Rowbotham-Keating, who is a 1:48/3:55 LCM 200/400 freestyler on the men’s side (1:45/3:48 SCM).

WOMEN’S ROSTER

# First Name Last Name Team
1 Isabelle Leigh
Uni Of Nottingham
2 Jessica Podger Uni of Bath
3 Emily Morgan-Hughes Uni of Bath
4 Louise Bressler Uni of Bath
5 Hannah Bowley
Heriot-Watt University
6 Ellen Bagley
Uni of Birmingham
7 Katie Goodburn Edinburgh Uni
8 Anna Farrow
University of Bath
9 Sophie de Groot
Loughborough Uni
10 Lucy Turner
Loughborough Uni
11 Mae Singer
Loughborough Uni
12 Sienna Robinson
Loughborough Uni
13 Harriet Rogers
Loughborough Uni
14 Nellie Clark
Uni of Birmingham
15 Caitlin Ebbage Stirling Uni
16 Eva Bailey
Loughborough Uni
17 Emily Forwood Swansea Uni
18 Sophie Brassington Swansea Uni
19 Rachel Hornby Swansea Uni
20 Scarlett Major Swansea Uni
21 Mairi Craig Edinburgh Uni
22 Charlotte Johnson Swansea Uni
23 Mia Colyer
Uni of Birmingham

MEN’S ROSTER

# First Name Last Name Team
1 Patrick Braddock Swansea Uni
2 Sebastian Rawes Swansea Uni
3 Arthur Logan Edinburgh Uni
4 Tom Robertson Edinburgh Uni
5 Finlay Clubb Edinburgh Uni
6 Rico Bringeman
Loughborough Uni
7 Charles Kershaw Swansea Uni
8 Luca Plater
Loughborough Uni
9 Thomas Sansome
Loughborough Uni
10 Oliver Caddick
Loughborough Uni
11 Can Tugcetin
Uni of Birmingham
12 Samuel Cooke
Uni of Birmingham
13 Adrian Ting
Uni of Birmingham
14 Vadim Bosc
Loughborough Uni
15 Reuben Rowbotham-Keating
Loughborough Uni
16 Joshua Mitchell Edinburgh Uni
17 Robert Burgess Edinburgh Uni
18 Solomon Williams Edinburgh Uni
19 Sean McCann
Loughborough Uni
20 Luke Ibbeson
Loughborough Uni
21 Jakob Goodman
Loughborough Uni
22 Oliver Watts
Loughborough Uni
23 Harry Robinson
Loughborough Uni
24 Andrew Bertoli Stirling Uni
25 Rafe Dobson Stirling Uni
26 Harry Wynne-Jones
Loughborough Uni
27 Callum Melville Stirling Uni
28 Archie Evans Uni of Bath

British Roster Breakdown

University Women Men
Edinburgh University 2 6
Heriot-Watt University 1 0
Loughborough University 6 12
Stirling University 1 3
Swansea University 5 3
University of Bath 4 1
University of Birmingham 3 3
University of Nottingham 1 0
Total 23 28

“As expected, the British squad looks very strong in the breaststrokes and men’s middle distance free,” said Canadian coach Byron MacDonald. “The hope is Canada can counter with some strong swims in the other stroke events.”

“The British squad will have ‘home field’ advantage, but the Canadian squad is hungry for this opportunity, as for many it’s their first international tour.”

The British coaching staff will feature Loughborough’s Andy Wallace, Edinburgh’s Chris Jones and Danny Kirkham, and Swansea’s Owen Richards. Jones has notably coached with Ireland at the Olympics in 2016, and he’s also served on the Scottish staff at three Commonwealth Games.

Although it’s unclear how the British team was selected, eligibility was limited to swimmers who did not compete at the Paris Olympics and are not scheduled to compete at the World University Games or the 2025 World Aquatics Championships.

