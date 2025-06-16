British University All-Star Team Names 51 Swimmers To Roster For Dual Meet With Canadians

The British squad for the upcoming dual meet between the Canadian and British University all-star teams has been released, with the competition just over two weeks away.
The meet, scheduled for July 3-4 in Loughborough, England, will be contested in a timed final format in long course meters over two days, with 51 British University (BUCS) swimmers set to battle with 40 Canadian University (U SPORTS) swimmers.
The British team will be comprised of swimmers from eight schools, led by Loughborough which will have 12 men and six women competing. Edinburgh will also have six men on the roster, while Swansea will have five women.
The team will be headlined by the Loughborough duo of Sienna Robinson, who is coming off posting a time of 1:08.46 in the women’s 100 breast this past winter (and owns a PB of 1:07.90 from 2024), and Reuben Rowbotham-Keating, who is a 1:48/3:55 LCM 200/400 freestyler on the men’s side (1:45/3:48 SCM).
WOMEN’S ROSTER
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|Team
|1
|Isabelle
|Leigh
|
Uni Of Nottingham
|2
|Jessica
|Podger
|Uni of Bath
|3
|Emily
|Morgan-Hughes
|Uni of Bath
|4
|Louise
|Bressler
|Uni of Bath
|5
|Hannah
|Bowley
|
Heriot-Watt University
|6
|Ellen
|Bagley
|
Uni of Birmingham
|7
|Katie
|Goodburn
|Edinburgh Uni
|8
|Anna
|Farrow
|
University of Bath
|9
|Sophie
|de Groot
|
Loughborough Uni
|10
|Lucy
|Turner
|
Loughborough Uni
|11
|Mae
|Singer
|
Loughborough Uni
|12
|Sienna
|Robinson
|
Loughborough Uni
|13
|Harriet
|Rogers
|
Loughborough Uni
|14
|Nellie
|Clark
|
Uni of Birmingham
|15
|Caitlin
|Ebbage
|Stirling Uni
|16
|Eva
|Bailey
|
Loughborough Uni
|17
|Emily
|Forwood
|Swansea Uni
|18
|Sophie
|Brassington
|Swansea Uni
|19
|Rachel
|Hornby
|Swansea Uni
|20
|Scarlett
|Major
|Swansea Uni
|21
|Mairi
|Craig
|Edinburgh Uni
|22
|Charlotte
|Johnson
|Swansea Uni
|23
|Mia
|Colyer
|
Uni of Birmingham
MEN’S ROSTER
|#
|First Name
|Last Name
|Team
|1
|Patrick
|Braddock
|Swansea Uni
|2
|Sebastian
|Rawes
|Swansea Uni
|3
|Arthur
|Logan
|Edinburgh Uni
|4
|Tom
|Robertson
|Edinburgh Uni
|5
|Finlay
|Clubb
|Edinburgh Uni
|6
|Rico
|Bringeman
|
Loughborough Uni
|7
|Charles
|Kershaw
|Swansea Uni
|8
|Luca
|Plater
|
Loughborough Uni
|9
|Thomas
|Sansome
|
Loughborough Uni
|10
|Oliver
|Caddick
|
Loughborough Uni
|11
|Can
|Tugcetin
|
Uni of Birmingham
|12
|Samuel
|Cooke
|
Uni of Birmingham
|13
|Adrian
|Ting
|
Uni of Birmingham
|14
|Vadim
|Bosc
|
Loughborough Uni
|15
|Reuben
|Rowbotham-Keating
|
Loughborough Uni
|16
|Joshua
|Mitchell
|Edinburgh Uni
|17
|Robert
|Burgess
|Edinburgh Uni
|18
|Solomon
|Williams
|Edinburgh Uni
|19
|Sean
|McCann
|
Loughborough Uni
|20
|Luke
|Ibbeson
|
Loughborough Uni
|21
|Jakob
|Goodman
|
Loughborough Uni
|22
|Oliver
|Watts
|
Loughborough Uni
|23
|Harry
|Robinson
|
Loughborough Uni
|24
|Andrew
|Bertoli
|Stirling Uni
|25
|Rafe
|Dobson
|Stirling Uni
|26
|Harry
|Wynne-Jones
|
Loughborough Uni
|27
|Callum
|Melville
|Stirling Uni
|28
|Archie
|Evans
|Uni of Bath
British Roster Breakdown
|University
|Women
|Men
|Edinburgh University
|2
|6
|Heriot-Watt University
|1
|0
|Loughborough University
|6
|12
|Stirling University
|1
|3
|Swansea University
|5
|3
|University of Bath
|4
|1
|University of Birmingham
|3
|3
|University of Nottingham
|1
|0
|Total
|23
|28
“As expected, the British squad looks very strong in the breaststrokes and men’s middle distance free,” said Canadian coach Byron MacDonald. “The hope is Canada can counter with some strong swims in the other stroke events.”
“The British squad will have ‘home field’ advantage, but the Canadian squad is hungry for this opportunity, as for many it’s their first international tour.”
The British coaching staff will feature Loughborough’s Andy Wallace, Edinburgh’s Chris Jones and Danny Kirkham, and Swansea’s Owen Richards. Jones has notably coached with Ireland at the Olympics in 2016, and he’s also served on the Scottish staff at three Commonwealth Games.
Although it’s unclear how the British team was selected, eligibility was limited to swimmers who did not compete at the Paris Olympics and are not scheduled to compete at the World University Games or the 2025 World Aquatics Championships.