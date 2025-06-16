British University All-Star Team Names 51 Swimmers To Roster For Dual Meet With Canadians

The British squad for the upcoming dual meet between the Canadian and British University all-star teams has been released, with the competition just over two weeks away.

The meet, scheduled for July 3-4 in Loughborough, England, will be contested in a timed final format in long course meters over two days, with 51 British University (BUCS) swimmers set to battle with 40 Canadian University (U SPORTS) swimmers.

The British team will be comprised of swimmers from eight schools, led by Loughborough which will have 12 men and six women competing. Edinburgh will also have six men on the roster, while Swansea will have five women.

The team will be headlined by the Loughborough duo of Sienna Robinson, who is coming off posting a time of 1:08.46 in the women’s 100 breast this past winter (and owns a PB of 1:07.90 from 2024), and Reuben Rowbotham-Keating, who is a 1:48/3:55 LCM 200/400 freestyler on the men’s side (1:45/3:48 SCM).

WOMEN’S ROSTER

# First Name Last Name Team 1 Isabelle Leigh Uni Of Nottingham 2 Jessica Podger Uni of Bath 3 Emily Morgan-Hughes Uni of Bath 4 Louise Bressler Uni of Bath 5 Hannah Bowley Heriot-Watt University 6 Ellen Bagley Uni of Birmingham 7 Katie Goodburn Edinburgh Uni 8 Anna Farrow University of Bath 9 Sophie de Groot Loughborough Uni 10 Lucy Turner Loughborough Uni 11 Mae Singer Loughborough Uni 12 Sienna Robinson Loughborough Uni 13 Harriet Rogers Loughborough Uni 14 Nellie Clark Uni of Birmingham 15 Caitlin Ebbage Stirling Uni 16 Eva Bailey Loughborough Uni 17 Emily Forwood Swansea Uni 18 Sophie Brassington Swansea Uni 19 Rachel Hornby Swansea Uni 20 Scarlett Major Swansea Uni 21 Mairi Craig Edinburgh Uni 22 Charlotte Johnson Swansea Uni 23 Mia Colyer Uni of Birmingham

MEN’S ROSTER

# First Name Last Name Team 1 Patrick Braddock Swansea Uni 2 Sebastian Rawes Swansea Uni 3 Arthur Logan Edinburgh Uni 4 Tom Robertson Edinburgh Uni 5 Finlay Clubb Edinburgh Uni 6 Rico Bringeman Loughborough Uni 7 Charles Kershaw Swansea Uni 8 Luca Plater Loughborough Uni 9 Thomas Sansome Loughborough Uni 10 Oliver Caddick Loughborough Uni 11 Can Tugcetin Uni of Birmingham 12 Samuel Cooke Uni of Birmingham 13 Adrian Ting Uni of Birmingham 14 Vadim Bosc Loughborough Uni 15 Reuben Rowbotham-Keating Loughborough Uni 16 Joshua Mitchell Edinburgh Uni 17 Robert Burgess Edinburgh Uni 18 Solomon Williams Edinburgh Uni 19 Sean McCann Loughborough Uni 20 Luke Ibbeson Loughborough Uni 21 Jakob Goodman Loughborough Uni 22 Oliver Watts Loughborough Uni 23 Harry Robinson Loughborough Uni 24 Andrew Bertoli Stirling Uni 25 Rafe Dobson Stirling Uni 26 Harry Wynne-Jones Loughborough Uni 27 Callum Melville Stirling Uni 28 Archie Evans Uni of Bath

British Roster Breakdown

University Women Men Edinburgh University 2 6 Heriot-Watt University 1 0 Loughborough University 6 12 Stirling University 1 3 Swansea University 5 3 University of Bath 4 1 University of Birmingham 3 3 University of Nottingham 1 0 Total 23 28

“As expected, the British squad looks very strong in the breaststrokes and men’s middle distance free,” said Canadian coach Byron MacDonald. “The hope is Canada can counter with some strong swims in the other stroke events.”

“The British squad will have ‘home field’ advantage, but the Canadian squad is hungry for this opportunity, as for many it’s their first international tour.”

The British coaching staff will feature Loughborough’s Andy Wallace, Edinburgh’s Chris Jones and Danny Kirkham, and Swansea’s Owen Richards. Jones has notably coached with Ireland at the Olympics in 2016, and he’s also served on the Scottish staff at three Commonwealth Games.

Although it’s unclear how the British team was selected, eligibility was limited to swimmers who did not compete at the Paris Olympics and are not scheduled to compete at the World University Games or the 2025 World Aquatics Championships.