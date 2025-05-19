Texas Attorney General Announces Investigation Into U.S. Masters Swimming

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into U.S. Masters Swimming after the organization allowed a transgender swimmer to compete in women’s events at the 2025 Spring Nationals held last month in San Antonio.
In a press release issued Monday, the Attorney General’s office said the investigation will determine if U.S. Masters Swimming “engaged in false, deceptive, and misleading acts and practices.”
“The policy of U.S. Masters Swimming, which allows men to compete in women’s events, is reprehensible and could violate Texas’s consumer protection laws,” said Paxton.
“Not only is this policy insulting to female athletes, but it also demonstrates deep contempt for women and may violate Texas law. I will fight to stop these unfair policies and never back down from defending the integrity of women’s sports.”
The announcement comes after Ana Caldas, a transgender woman, won five events in the women’s 45-49 age group at the 2025 USMS Spring Nationals.
The 47-year-old won the 50 free (24.17), 100 free (53.16), 50 breast (29.74), 100 breast (1:06.69) and 100 IM (1:01.72).
Caldas, who has competed in the women’s division in CrossFit competitions dating back to 2012, was previously a competitive swimmer in the male division in the early 2000s before transitioning.
Ahead of the 2025 CrossFit Games season, the organization changed its rules dictating that athletes must now compete in the category that matches their sex at birth.
U.S. Masters Swimming, however, “allows transgender swimmers to participate in the gender competition category in which they identify.”
This differs from the rules put in place by the likes of World Aquatics, which only makes trans women eligible to compete in the women’s category if they have not experienced any part of male puberty beyond Tanner Stage 2 or after age 12, whichever is later. USA Swimming’s policy requires evidence that the athlete has maintained a testosterone level less than 5 nmol/L for a minimum period of 36 months, and there also needs to be evidence proving the athlete’s prior physical development as a male does not give them a competitive advantage.
The NCAA recently changed its transgender policy to align with the “Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports” executive order signed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which disallows any trans women from competing in the women’s division.
Caldas’ performances last month have led to numerous calls for U.S. Masters Swimming to change its transgender policy, including The Independent Council on Women’s Sports (ICONS) writing a letter to the USMS Board about the situation.
“There is no length of time during which testosterone suppression eliminates male advantage; therefore, it should not serve as a guideline permitting men to compete in women’s swimming. At a minimum, it is USMS’s responsibility to enforce its current policy,” ICONS wrote.
Texas’ consumer protection laws prohibit a long list of deceptive trade practices and any “unconscionable action or course of action,” which is anything that takes advantage of a person’s lack of knowledge, ability, experience or capacity. It could be ruled that there was a violation if it is argued that female athletes were misled about the fairness or rules of the competition, for example.
Masters swimming is somewhat recreational. Is this really a necessary investigation?
I completely understood it for the NCAA but this seems like a waste of resources.
An absolute waste of resources at a time when we have a lot of much more important issues to address.
It’s been a couple years since I’ve been to Texas. Is everything just awesome? I respect giving Texas assistant AGs a case to work on.
Complete and utter waste of money for all sides. This just keeps lawyers fed. You would think politicians have more important things to worry about.
Sounds like Ana didn’t break any USMS rules but what about the times and records USMS submitted to World Aquatics? Ana transitioned (allegedly) after puberty.
The Spring USMS Masters Nationals is held in SCY, which WA doesn’t recognize.
Ana shows up as a record holder if you look at World Aquatics masters records. I understand these times are not from the Texas meet though.
About two decades ago, a near-the-top swimmer in the 40-44 age group changed his BIRTH YEAR by several years so that he could compete in the 45-49 age group.
He did quite well at Masters Nationals. Two weeks later, his misrepresentation was discovered, and USMS voided his results and gave him a five year ban from competing.
I don’t often agree with AG Paxton, but a broken clock is right twice a day.
The fact that transwoman keep trying to get away with this and organizations that are supposed to protect fairness keep allowing it, is mind boggling at best.
“Keep trying”?
Name ten times.
Name five.
Tell two stories fully and accurately.
One is too many.
lol… Honestly, what is the point here? Masters swimming is for fun and staying fit. I’m pretty sure none of the women swimming at masters meets actually care. Good for Ms. Caldes for staying in the sport.
>I’m pretty sure none of the women swimming at masters meets actually care.
This is a huge assumption.
It is. but why would they?
The fact that our sport at all levels keeps track of both times and places should demonstrate to you that everybody cares to some extent. To suggest that someone shouldn’t care about their place at a meet is condescending and dismissive of whatever work they’ve put in. If you don’t care then fine but don’t presume to speak for everybody.
I definitely think people care , I remember a long very heated forum discussion a while back on if the national masters meet should doping test for TRT in the older age groups , and if it is unethical for masters swimmers to do it.
Monumentally ignorant and insulting comment.
Since US Masters Swimming’s policy on this was published to members and publicly available, I don’t see how anyone can claim to have been misled. Regardless of where you stand on USMS’s policy, this investigation is frivolous. If Texas wants to pass a law banning anyone from organizing or holding gendered competition that allows transgender participation, then it can. But Texas can’t force organizations to comply with laws that don’t exist.
It wasn’t clear. USMS changed the policy in a closed door meeting last fall. Not with it’s delegation’s approval.