Bob Bowman Gives Thoughts on Longhorn Elite Invite: “On the whole, very good”

2025 Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite

**Video captured by Jack Spitser**

The Texas training group was at it again this past weekend, racing at the Longhorn Elite Invite in Austin. Head coach Bob Bowman saw many promising swims from his athletes, including a world-leading 4:07 400 IM from Leon Marchand and a 1:55 in the 200 back for defending Olympic champ Hubi Kos.

Moving forward for the rest of the season, Bowman shared that after world trials, the athletes who qualify for world champs and WUGs will be competing at the Indy Summer Cup, which will take place June 25-28 in Indianapolis.