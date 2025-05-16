Longhorn Elite Day 3 Prelims: Marchand Hits French Worlds Qualifying Time In The 400 IM

2025 Longhorn Aquatics Elite Invite

The Longhorn Elite Invite continued this morning with prelims from the Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swim Center in Austin, Texas. Four events were on the schedule: the 200 freestyle, 200 backstroke, 400 IM, and 100 butterfly.

Only two swimmers cracked the 2:00 mark in this morning’s women’s 200 free. Texas sophomore Erin Gemmell led the field with a time of 1:57.98, less than a second shy of her season-best 1:57.10 from earlier in the month. A silver medalist in this event at the Paris Olympics, she anchored Team USA’s 4×200 free relay with a 1:55.40 split. Her flat-start personal best stands at 1:55.97.

Simone Manuel advanced in 2nd with a time of 1:59.36—about two seconds slower than her season-best 1:57.54 from March, but faster than her prelim time of 1:59.71 at that same meet before she set the season best.

The 28-year-old’s best time remains the 1:56.09 she posted leading off Team USA’s silver-medal-winning 4×200 relay at the 2019 World Championships in Gwangju. She finished 7th in the 200 free at last summer’s Olympic Trials but was selected for the Paris prelims relay squad, where she split 1:58.50 on the third leg. Last night, she won the 100 free in 53.11—her third-fastest performance since returning to racing early in 2023.

Two-time Olympic champion Regan Smith sits in 3rd with her 2:00.65 clocking. The 23-year-old won the 200 fly last night and owns a 200 free PB of 1:57.23 from late May of last year. She went on to qualify 1st for the 100 fly final later in the session, notching a time of 58.20 in that race.

20-year-old Rex Maurer led the way in the men’s 200 free with his 1:48.26. The Texas sophomore is fresh off a stellar NCAA season that saw him win national titles in the 500 free and 400 IM, along with a runner-up finish in the mile. Last night, he dropped more than a second off his 400 free best, clocking 3:46.52, just behind Carson Foster’s winning time of 3:46.20.

Maurer’s 200 free personal best stands at 1:47.19 from last summer’s U.S. Olympic Trials, where he placed 11th.

Just behind Maurer this morning was 21-year-old Luke Hobson, who touched in 1:48.38. He’s the reigning SCM world champion and all-time short course meters record holder in the 200 free, who also earned bronze in the event at the Paris Olympics. His current long course best stands at 1:44.79.

Chris Morris logged an effort of 1:49.84 to rank 3rd, with his personal best resting at 1:47.66 from the WI BAC Pettinger Time Trials last May.

Also in the mix is Baylor Nelson, who sits 4th at 1:50.76. A recent transfer to Texas from Texas A&M, Nelson swam prelims of the 4×200 relay at the 2023 World Championships, where the finals team took silver. His lifetime best sits at 1:46.51 from the summer of 2023.

The men’s 200 back final tonight will feature a showdown between the last two world champions. Hubert Kos, a 22-year-old Hungarian native and the 2023 world champion, swam a time of 2:00.66 to move through in 1st. He is also the Paris Olympic champion and holds the Hungarian record at 1:54.14.

26-year-old Hugo Gonzalez, who now represents Texas Longhorn Aquatics after swimming at Cal for several years, recorded a time of 2:03.71. The 2024 world champion placed 6th in the Paris Olympic final, and holds the Spanish record at 1:54.51.

Michael Long from the University of Wisconsin posted a time of 2:03.65, sandwiching himself between the two.

2022 Worlds silver medalist Phoebe Bacon (2:11.37) proved too quick to catch in the women’s race. The 22-year-old, who touched 5th at the Tokyo Olympics and narrowly missed the podium in Paris with a 4th-place finish by just 0.04 seconds, split 30.92/33.44/33.58/33.43 this morning. Her personal best rests at 2:05.08 from the 2022 International Team Trials.

Texas sophomore Campbell Stoll was the only swimmer under five minutes in the women’s 400 IM prelims, clocking 4:55.24. The 20-year-old picked up bronze in last night’s 200 fly (2:12.58), dipping under her previous personal best of 2:12.92 from August 2022 in the process.

In the men’s 400 IM, world record holder and reigning Olympic champion Leon Marchand led the way with a time of 4:12.04. The two-time defending world champion cleared both the French U23 Worlds qualifying mark of 4:13.76 and the automatic selection standard of 4:12.50 for Worlds this summer.

Note: While France generally employs a closed qualifying system at their national championship meet, requiring swimmers to be top 2 and hit a certain time standard, they have apparently made an exception for their Olympic hero, according to Marchand’s American coach Bob Bowman.

Marchand’s swim also undercut his season best of 4:13.86 from the Fort Lauderdale Pro Swim Series two weeks ago.

Two-time Worlds silver medalist and Olympic bronze medalist Carson Foster logged a time of 4:16.86, while Hubert Kos completed the back end of his double with a 4:18.02.

The men’s 100 fly wrapped up the session, where 21-year-old Ryan Branon (53.40) clocked the only sub-54 outing of the morning, clipping his July best time of 53.42 by two hundredths in the process. This performance backs up his 1:56.45 200 fly best from last night, where he touched 2nd behind Kos.

Of note, Shaine Casas, the most versatile male swimmer on Team USA, opted to not race the 100 fly or 200 free after being entered in both. He stopped the clock at 48.88 to win the 100 free last night.