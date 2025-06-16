Back/Breast Specialist Anthony Sanchez (2025) to Swim for Fordham

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anthony Sanchez from Saratoga Springs, New York, will swim and study at Fordham University in the Bronx beginning next fall. He told SwimSwam:

“I chose Fordham because it’s a place where I felt the most inspired.”

A senior at Saratoga Springs High School, Sanchez holds three team records. He competed at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) Boys Federation Championship in March, swimming the 200 IM (28th place) and 100 breast (23rd place). He also swam breast on the medley relay and contributed to the 400 free relay.

Sanchez does his year-round swimming with Sharks Swim Club (aka Schenectady-Saratoga Swim Club). He had a number of top-8 finishes and three PBs (100 free, 200 fly, and 400 IM) at the Adirondack Gold Short Course Championship, where he came in 4th in the 400 IM, 5th in the 200 breast, 5th in the 200 fly, 8th in the 100 back, and 9th in the 100 breast. Two weeks later he swam the 100 back and 100/200 breast at Ithaca Sectionals.

Last summer, he wrapped up long course season at the Eastern Zone Senior Championships. He finaled in the 100 back and 200 back (with a PB of 2:20.14). He had clocked best times in the 50 free (26.75), 100 free (58.05), 100 back (1:03.76), 100 breast (1:11.57), 200 breast (2:36.45), and 400 IM (5:02.87) at the Adirondack Long Course Championships two weeks earlier.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 58.68

200 breast – 2:12.22

200 IM – 1:55.00

400 IM – 4:18.12

100 back – 53.14

200 back – 1:58.38

50 free – 22.66

Sanchez will join the Rams next fall with Max Maycher, Quinn MacPhail, Radek Cohen, and Richard Wang.

