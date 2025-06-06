2025 U.S. Nationals: Day Four Finals Preview

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

It’s another big night in Indianapolis at the 2025 U.S. National Championships. It was a relatively quiet morning, but the pieces were put on the board for a big session tonight. Let’s get into it.

Luka Mijatovic Throws Down The Gauntlet In The 400 Freestyle

The swim of the morning belonged to Luka Mijatovic. The 16-year-old threw down in the 400 freestyle prelims, ripping a 3:45.89 for the fastest qualifying time into the final. The swim lowered Mijatovic’s own 15-16 National Age Group (NAG) record and was under Larsen Jensen‘s 17-18 NAG, which Jensen swam at the 2004 Olympics. Mijatovic is now the 15th fastest performer in U.S. history.

It was an incredible performance for Mijatovic, who is now poised to make his first World Championship team. But Mijatovic has been swimming better in prelims than in finals pretty much across the board this week, which could play into the hands of the older field. That field includes three Texas Longhorns; 500-yard freestyle American record holder Rex Maurer, SCM 200 freestyle world record holder Luke Hobson, and Olympian David Johnston. They form an imposing trio to face in the final.

Not to mention, Tokyo bronze medalist Kieran Smith will be swimming out of lane one this evening. Smith has been a staple in this event for the American men over the last Olympic cycle and a win here would confirm his spot on the Worlds team, which is presently in question because of the roster limits.

What Will Katie Ledecky Do This Evening?

It’s been thrilling to watch Katie Ledecky race throughout her career but a refreshed Ledecky that’s hitting new heights this far into her career is simply on another level. Ledecky cruised through the 400 freestyle prelims, easily taking the top seed (4:03.16) by over four seconds.

Ledecky broke 3:57 for the first time since the 2016 Olympics last month in Fort Lauderdale. She’s shown herself to be on strong form this week–can she get under that barrier again tonight?

Behind her, Claire Weinstein asserted herself as the favorite for the second spot after a lifetime best 4:01 performance in Fort Lauderdale. Weinstein is the second seed heading into the final (4:07.45) and will swim sandwiched between Ledecky and her Sandpiper teammate Bella Sims, who likes to take this race out fast.

Notably, Erin Gemmell is out of the championship final. She’ll face Anna Peplowski for their 200 freestyle swim-off tomorrow evening.

Lilly King Aiming For A Sprint Breaststroke Sweep

After winning the 50 breaststroke last night and earning a spot on her final World Championship team, Lilly King will be back on the blocks tonight for the 100 breaststroke. She’s the world record holder in this event and qualified second overall (1:06.57) as one of two women to break 1:07 this morning.

The other was 200 breaststroke Olympic champion Kate Douglass, who’s continuing to showcase her versatility this week by making the Worlds team in the 200 breaststroke, 4×100 freestyle relay, and (likely) the 50 butterfly. Douglass put herself in a strong position to add the 100 breaststroke to her varied schedule with a lifetime best 1:06.27 this morning. She’s got two teammates in the final as well, with Olympians Emma Weber (1:07.25) and Alex Walsh (1:07.40) in lanes three and two.

Up in lane one is fan favorite Gabby Rose, who made her Olympic debut before any of her fellow finalists were even born. On the other side of the pool are a pair of younger swimmers looking to rise to the occasion. Piper Enge was a tenth from their lifetime best this morning and McKenzie Siroky (who will swim off against Weber in the 50 breaststroke tomorrow) made her second championship final of the week as well.

Free For All In The Men’s 100 Breaststroke

It’s chaos in the men’s 100 breaststroke. Josh Matheny was the only man under 1:00 this morning and looks to complete the 100/200 double this evening. Matheny clocked 59.80 and is one of three Hoosiers in this final, along with Jassen Yep (1:00.43) and Luke Barr (1:00.63).

Matheny will race in lane four between last night’s 50 breaststroke champion Campbell McKean (1:00.18) and the American record holder Michael Andrew (1:00.27). Despite his accolades, Andrew has had trouble with this event over the last several years and even though he has a more extensive resume than many of these finalists, it’s hard to call him a favorite.

That said, things could break his way even if he doesn’t touch in the top two spots. No man was under the ‘A’ cut (59.75) this morning but he and Matheny have both been under the standard during the qualification window. That gives both Matheny and Andrew an extra card to play this evening as even if they don’t end up in the top two spots, they could end up selected anyway if either the winner or the second-place finisher does not hit the cut.

From USA Swimming’s selection criteria, section 1.3.4 (B):

If the Available Swimmer in an Event with the fastest time from the Finals has an “A” Time Standard and the Available Swimmer with the second fastest time in an Event in the Finals does not have an “A” Time Standard, the next fastest Available Swimmer from the Finals in that Event will be Selected to the Team in place of the athlete who does not have the “A” Time Standard, provided that the next fastest Available Swimmer has an “A” Time Standard.

Another Women’s 100 Backstroke Battle On Tap

Nine women went under 1:00 in the women’s 100 backstroke prelims this morning, highlighting the U.S.’s depth in the event. The world record holder Regan Smith powered to the top seed with a 58.06. She’s well ahead of Katharine Berkoff, the second-fastest qualifier (58.75), which suggests she’s on her way to her first national title of the week.

But in this field, it doesn’t feel like anything’s a guarantee at this point. Berkoff has broken 58-seconds before. She joined Smith on the Paris Olympic podium in this event and broke the 50 backstroke American record last night. Claire Curzan is riding high after qualifying for Worlds in the 200 backstroke and winning bronze in the 50 backstroke, both in new lifetime best marks. Leah Shackley just cracked the U.S. women’s all-time top 10 in this event last month and along with other finalists Berkoff and Kennedy Noble, is part of a NC State backstroke crew that’s on fire this week.

Anyone’s Race In The Men’s 100 Backstroke

The NC State backstroke crew has been strong on the men’s side as well. 50 backstroke champion Quintin McCarty was a DNS in the 100 backstroke this morning, but Daniel Diehl and Hudson Williams stepped up. Diehl is the top seed heading into the final and Williams swam a big lifetime best to qualify as well.

Jack Aikins looks to spoil the Wolfpack’s party. He won the 200 backstroke earlier in the meet, making his first Worlds team via a qualification meet, and now wants to pull the double in the 100 backstroke. Like the 200 back, Aikins was third in this event at Olympic Trials last summer. He’s a solid bet for the win but it feels like the silver medal could come from anywhere in the pool.

It’s an NCAA party as all eight finalists are currently on an NCAA roster. It would be a mistake to forget about Cal in a backstroke event. The Golden Bears got two men into this final: Olympic finalist Keaton Jones and 4×100 freestyle relay Worlds qualifier Destin Lasco. Of the pair, Jones looks especially dangerous after a lifetime best to qualify for this final. Texas’ Will Modglin, Michigan’s Jack Wilkening, and Notre Dame’s Tommy Janton are in the mix as well.