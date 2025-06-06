15-Year-Old Stella Canoles Hits 55.73 in the 100 Free in Nationals Time Trial

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – Time Trials

Friday’s time trials yielded some positive results for young American swimmers, continuing the youth movement of USA Swimming in Indianapolis this week.

Among the most notable swims was a 55.73 from Stella Canoles. The 15-year-old (born in 2009 but without a birthday yet this year) swam a 55.73 in the 100 free to begin her US Nationals this week. That swim ties her with Katie Drabot as the 52nd-fastest 100 free in 15-16 history, in spite of Canoles only being in the first half of that age group.

It also ranks her as the 2nd-fastest 15-year-old in the country this season behind only Rylee Erisman, who won the B-Final earlier this week in the competitive version of the 100 free.

Canoles, who swims for Orinda Aquatics in California, had a previous lifetime best of 56.79 from this time last year, which wasn’t a qualifying event for Nationals. Her only non-time trial swim is in the 50 free on Saturday where she’s the 36th seed with a time of 25.79. Her best time of 25.71 in that event is slightly better.

Other Friday Time Trials Highlights: