15-Year-Old Stella Canoles Hits 55.73 in the 100 Free in Nationals Time Trial

2025 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS – Time Trials
- Tuesday, June 3 – Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Indiana University Natatorium
- LCM (50 meters)
- World Championship Selection Criteria
Friday’s time trials yielded some positive results for young American swimmers, continuing the youth movement of USA Swimming in Indianapolis this week.
Among the most notable swims was a 55.73 from Stella Canoles. The 15-year-old (born in 2009 but without a birthday yet this year) swam a 55.73 in the 100 free to begin her US Nationals this week. That swim ties her with Katie Drabot as the 52nd-fastest 100 free in 15-16 history, in spite of Canoles only being in the first half of that age group.
It also ranks her as the 2nd-fastest 15-year-old in the country this season behind only Rylee Erisman, who won the B-Final earlier this week in the competitive version of the 100 free.
Canoles, who swims for Orinda Aquatics in California, had a previous lifetime best of 56.79 from this time last year, which wasn’t a qualifying event for Nationals. Her only non-time trial swim is in the 50 free on Saturday where she’s the 36th seed with a time of 25.79. Her best time of 25.71 in that event is slightly better.
Other Friday Time Trials Highlights:
- Ava Jochims from Racer X Aquatics swam a 1:12.54 in the 100 breaststroke, which knocks almost eight-tenths off her best time of 1:13.31 from Sectionals in May. In total this year, she’s taken eight-and-a-half seconds off her best in that event and is the 12th-ranked 16-year-old in the country this season. She previously swam a best time of 2:33.07 in the 200 breaststroke this week to win the juniors final, and is scheduled to swim the 1500 free on Saturday. The breaststrokers are a relatively new-found talent for her, as before this season she previously focused on distance freestyle, the 200 fly, and the IM races
- Josh Zuchowski of NC State didn’t swim the 100 fly individually, but he time trialed a 53.95 on Friday. Tennessee rising sophomore Aidan Hill out-touched him with a best time of 53.80.
- Thomas Heilman, who is likely on the World Championship Team in the 100 fly as the 2nd-place finisher, time trialed a 49.26 in the 100 free. That was two-tenths off his best time after a National Age Group Record in the 100 fly on Thursday.
- Brady Campbell was 2nd in that 100 free in 50.41, which improved on his previous best of 51.02 from the Pro Swim in Ft. Lauderdale in May. Campbell, who swims for the Mason Manta Rays, is a rising high school junior and won the Ohio High School State Championship in the 50 free earlier this year.