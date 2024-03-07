Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

TopTenTweets: More Conference Champs and the Truth About Masters’ Swimming

Welcome back to another TopTenTweets report. We’re still in the midst of NCAA conference championships, so most of the posts we’ve gathered are related to that. Here are some of our favorite tweets (and instagrams) from the past week.

But first, an honorable mention, courtesy of SwimSwam’s own Mel Stewart.

10. Ivy League Champs Production Value

This mostly just an excuse to shoutout the production team for men’s Ivy League Championships. A record line? An international stream? Incredible stuff. 

9. Tailgate Must Haves

A lane-line is a solid addition to any tailgate. 

8. Paris 2024 Poster

We love a hidden object game–is Waldo here too? 

7. Bear Territory

Cal got off to a fast start and kept rolling to win the last women’s PAC-12 title. 

6. Record Breakers pt. 1

Conference champs season brings lots of fun record breaking posts. Breaking a 30-year-old record is pretty special…

5. Record Breakers pt. 2

…and so is breaking one set by your coach! 

4. 28 Straight Titles

Speaking of last conference titles. This one ranks higher because it made me realize that I’ve never lived in a world where Texas isn’t the reigning men’s Big-12 champion. 

3. Never Stop Never Stopping

Look, the rules here are pretty simple: a Popstar reference is always going to make this list. 

2. The Truth About Masters’ Swimming

What was the answer though? 

1. Full Send Coaching

Swimming is a full-body sport…and that doesn’t change when you’re on deck.

0
