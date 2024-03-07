TopTenTweets: More Conference Champs and the Truth About Masters’ Swimming

Welcome back to another TopTenTweets report. We’re still in the midst of NCAA conference championships, so most of the posts we’ve gathered are related to that. Here are some of our favorite tweets (and instagrams) from the past week.

But first, an honorable mention, courtesy of SwimSwam’s own Mel Stewart.

Working like dogs @swimswamnews covering all the college conference champs pic.twitter.com/Y3wMDwyh0T — Mel Stewart (@goldmedalmel) March 2, 2024

10. Ivy League Champs Production Value

This mostly just an excuse to shoutout the production team for men’s Ivy League Championships. A record line? An international stream? Incredible stuff.

9. Tailgate Must Haves

A lane-line is a solid addition to any tailgate.

You just know @fauswimdive had to swing by the tailgate to fire up the students for @FAUMBB tip-off!! 🏊🗣️ pic.twitter.com/nqbW1CEbkQ — #WinningInParadise (@FAUAthletics) March 2, 2024

8. Paris 2024 Poster

We love a hidden object game–is Waldo here too?

7. Bear Territory

Cal got off to a fast start and kept rolling to win the last women’s PAC-12 title.

6. Record Breakers pt. 1

Conference champs season brings lots of fun record breaking posts. Breaking a 30-year-old record is pretty special…

5. Record Breakers pt. 2

…and so is breaking one set by your coach!

That feeling when you break the school record… that was set by your coach 😼 Gubeno grabs the silver medal in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:39.95! #Bearcats pic.twitter.com/2xE3CWXDPg — Cincinnati Swim-Dive (@GoBearcatsSWIM) March 3, 2024

4. 28 Straight Titles

Speaking of last conference titles. This one ranks higher because it made me realize that I’ve never lived in a world where Texas isn’t the reigning men’s Big-12 champion.

Left our mark 🤘 Texas has won all 2️⃣8️⃣ Big 12 Conference Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships. 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆#HookEm pic.twitter.com/SvQHhD1iqW — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) March 3, 2024

3. Never Stop Never Stopping

Look, the rules here are pretty simple: a Popstar reference is always going to make this list.

Never stop never stopping 💪 https://t.co/9TKzRTkXVt — Xila Maria River Red (@lukapark) March 3, 2024

2. The Truth About Masters’ Swimming

What was the answer though?

“What is masters swimming like?” pic.twitter.com/lOhSQMd2XZ — new year same caitlin (@confusenthuse) March 5, 2024

1. Full Send Coaching

Swimming is a full-body sport…and that doesn’t change when you’re on deck.