Virginia Women Finish Season At The Top Of CSCAA Dual Meet Polls

The Virginia women have led the CSCAA dual meet polls all season long. They were at the top heading into conferences and lead going into NCAAs.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

SwimSwam does not vote in these

These are dual meet polls

As shown in these polls, Florida and Texas are close for the #2 spot. Florida passed Texas here after winning the SEC title while Texas won the Big-12 title. According to SwimSwam’s calculations, based on the psych sheets, the team battle looks to be tight between the two as without diving, they are separated by just three points.

Despite USC defeating Cal in a dual meet 152-148 at the beginning of February, Cal moved ahead of USC in these polls. The Cal women notably won the Pac-12 title while USC was 2nd, finishing about 100 points behind.

Tennessee made a huge jump from 12th to 6th, the largest shift up in the rankings. Virginia Tech had the largest fall, going from 20th to 25th. UCLA was not ranked in the most recent poll but moved up to #21 while LSU fell out of the rankings.

Notably, mid-major Princeton moved up from 22nd to 20th. The team won the Ivy League Championship and are sending five individual qualifiers to NCAAs, including three swimmers seeded to score. A total of 29 mid-major swimmers are heading to Athens.