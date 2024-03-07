Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Virginia Women Finish Season At The Top Of CSCAA Dual Meet Polls

The Virginia women have led the CSCAA dual meet polls all season long. They were at the top heading into conferences and lead going into NCAAs.

Here are a few things to keep in mind:

As shown in these polls, Florida and Texas are close for the #2 spot. Florida passed Texas here after winning the SEC title while Texas won the Big-12 title. According to SwimSwam’s calculations, based on the psych sheets, the team battle looks to be tight between the two as without diving, they are separated by just three points.

Despite USC defeating Cal in a dual meet 152-148 at the beginning of February, Cal moved ahead of USC in these polls. The Cal women notably won the Pac-12 title while USC was 2nd, finishing about 100 points behind.

Tennessee made a huge jump from 12th to 6th, the largest shift up in the rankings. Virginia Tech had the largest fall, going from 20th to 25th. UCLA was not ranked in the most recent poll but moved up to #21 while LSU fell out of the rankings.

Notably, mid-major Princeton moved up from 22nd to 20th. The team won the Ivy League Championship and are sending five individual qualifiers to NCAAs, including three swimmers seeded to score. A total of 29 mid-major swimmers are heading to Athens.

RK Prv Team Points
1 1 Virginia 375
2 3 Florida 356
3 2 Texas 349
4 7 California 328
5 4 Southern California 309
6 12 Tennessee 295
7 5 Stanford 283
8 6 Indiana 276
9 8 Ohio State 258
10 9 Louisville 244
11 10 NC State 226
12 11 Texas A&M 200
13 16 Michigan 182
14 18 North Carolina 179
15 13 Georgia 174
16 15 Auburn 146
17 19 Duke 137
18 14 Wisconsin 133
19 17 Alabama 103
20 22 Princeton 74
21 NR UCLA 60
22 23 Minnesota 49
23 21 Arizona State 44
22 24 South Carolina 44
25 20 Virginia Tech 34

