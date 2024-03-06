Meet The 29 Mid-Major Swimmers Qualified For The 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 20-23, 2024
- Gabrielsen Natatorium, Athens, Georgia
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Official Psych Sheets (with cutlines)
- Invited swimmers by team (not including relay swimmers)
- Alternates list
- Eligible Relays
The NCAA has released the official psych sheets (including the invite line) for the 2023 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet takes place later this month from March 20-23 in Athens, Georgia at the University of Georgia.
If you’re unfamiliar with the term ‘mid-major’, it refers to the Division I conferences that are not the Power-5 (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) conferences. This year, swimmers from the Ivy League, MAC, Mountain West, AAC, WAC, ASUN, and Atlantic-10 all qualified for the NCAA championships.
This list only includes mid-major swimmers. Divers have not yet qualified for the meet as zone diving takes place next week.
|Number of individual qualifiers
|
Number of Swimmers Seeded Top 16
|Princeton
|5
|3
|Akron
|3
|1
|UPenn
|2
|1
|Nevada, Reno
|2
|1
|Rice
|2
|0
|San Diego State
|2
|0
|UNLV
|2
|0
|George Washington
|2
|0
|Cal Baptist
|1
|1
|Liberty
|1
|1
|Miami-OH
|1
|1
|Florida International
|1
|0
|Southern Illinois
|1
|0
|Tulane
|1
|0
|Harvard
|1
|0
|Ohio
|1
|0
|Fordham
|1
|0
|29
|8
Princeton leads the way with five individual invites, including freshman Dakota Tucker and Eleanor Sun who have three swims each. Sun is the #12 seed in the 400 IM while Tucker is the #15 seed in the 400 IM.
Despite the cutline dropping from the middle of line 39 to the middle of line 37, the number of mid-major swimmers to earn an invite increased greatly from a year ago. Last year, only 22 mid-majors competed at the meet. In addition, eight swimmers are seeded to score this year, compared to only three who were seeded to score a year ago.
- Eleanor Sun, Princeton Freshman, 25th 200 IM, 12th 400 IM, 36th 200 fly
- Dakota Tucker, Princeton freshman, 30th 200 IM, 15th 400 IM, 35th 200 breast
- Sabrina Johnston, Princeton sophomore, 30th 50 free, 53rd 100 back, 34th 100 free
- Margaux McDonald, Princeton senior, 34th 200 IM, 44th 100 breast, 54th 200 breast
- Heidi Smithwick, Princeton sophomore, 54th 100 fly, 15th 200 fly
- Abigail Daniel, Akron junior, 31st 200 IM, 15th 100 fly, 32nd 200 fly
- Madelyn Gatrall, Akron senior, 30th 100 back, 50th 200 back, 61st 100 free
- Weronika Gorecka, Akron grad student, 46th 200 free, 43rd 100 back, 26th 1650 free
- Anna Kalandadza, UPenn senior, 9th 500 free, 41st 400 IM, 6th 1650 free
- Anna Moehn, UPenn sophomore, 45th 500 free, 35th 1650 free
- Scarlett Ferris, Nevada Reno freshman, 13th 100 back
- Federica Kizek, Nevada Reno grad student, 58th 500 free, 42nd 400 IM, 33rd 1650 free
- Ella Dyson, Rice sophomore, 55th 500 free, 36th 1650 free
- Arielle Hayon, Rice junior, 59th 200 IM, 17th 100 fly, 46th 200 fly
- Alex Roberts, San Diego State senior, 60th 100 fly, 22nd 100 back, 17th 200 back
- Christiana Williams, San Diego State senior, 39th 100 breast, 30th 200 breast
- Blanka Bokros, UNLV senior, 47th 100 fly, 25th 200 fly
- Ruby Howell, UNLV senior, 28th 200 IM, 55th 200 breast
- Ava DeAngelis, GWU junior, 37th 100 breast, 39th 200 breast
- Ava Topolewski, GWU sophomore, 57th 500 free, 24th 1650 free, 50th 200 fly
- Sofia Maksimova, Cal Baptist grad student, 12th 50 free, 53rd 100 fly, 35th 100 free
- Kamryn Cannings, Liberty freshman, 14th 100 fly, 40th 200 fly
- Nicole Maier, Miami-OH senior, 33rd 500 free, 25th 400 IM, 16th 100 free
- Christia Chue, FIU junior, 38th 200 IM, 24th 100 breast, 20th 200 breast
- Celia Pulido, SIU junior, 56th 100 fly, 20th 100 back, 33rd 200 back
- Victoria Raymond, Tulane freshman, 27th 100 fly, 53rd 200 back, 43rd 200 fly
- Anya Mostek, Harvard sophomore, 33rd 100 back, 38th 200 back
- Zita Szoke, Ohio freshman, 62nd 50 free, 49th 200 free, 35th 100 free
- Ainhoa Martin, Fordham junior, 54th 200 IM, 36th 200 breast
UNLV REPRESENT. Congratulations! Very cool for this team.
Weronika Gorecka is swimming the 200 back, not the 1650 (even though it’s her dream event) 😂