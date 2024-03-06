Meet The 29 Mid-Major Swimmers Qualified For The 2024 Women’s NCAA Championships

2024 WOMEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The NCAA has released the official psych sheets (including the invite line) for the 2023 Women’s NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The meet takes place later this month from March 20-23 in Athens, Georgia at the University of Georgia.

If you’re unfamiliar with the term ‘mid-major’, it refers to the Division I conferences that are not the Power-5 (ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC) conferences. This year, swimmers from the Ivy League, MAC, Mountain West, AAC, WAC, ASUN, and Atlantic-10 all qualified for the NCAA championships.

This list only includes mid-major swimmers. Divers have not yet qualified for the meet as zone diving takes place next week.

Number of individual qualifiers Number of Swimmers Seeded Top 16 Princeton 5 3 Akron 3 1 UPenn 2 1 Nevada, Reno 2 1 Rice 2 0 San Diego State 2 0 UNLV 2 0 George Washington 2 0 Cal Baptist 1 1 Liberty 1 1 Miami-OH 1 1 Florida International 1 0 Southern Illinois 1 0 Tulane 1 0 Harvard 1 0 Ohio 1 0 Fordham 1 0 29 8

Princeton leads the way with five individual invites, including freshman Dakota Tucker and Eleanor Sun who have three swims each. Sun is the #12 seed in the 400 IM while Tucker is the #15 seed in the 400 IM.

Despite the cutline dropping from the middle of line 39 to the middle of line 37, the number of mid-major swimmers to earn an invite increased greatly from a year ago. Last year, only 22 mid-majors competed at the meet. In addition, eight swimmers are seeded to score this year, compared to only three who were seeded to score a year ago.