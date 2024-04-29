Hannah Burandt Resigns from Cleveland State Head Coach Position After 5 Seasons

Cleveland State swimming and diving head coach Hannah Burandt has resigned from her position after 5 seasons. Her resignation comes after winning Horizon League Men’s Co-Coach of the Year honors at the Horizon League Championships in February. The Vikings men’s team came in 3rd at the HL Championships, while the women’s team took 5th.

During her tenure at Cleveland State, the Vikings earned well over a dozen Horizon League event titles, including a pair of relays wins. The majority of those HL titles came on the men’s side, while Cleveland State only saw one individual champion in the last 5 years. That’s not to say the women’s team was unsuccessful under Burandt. In fact, in her first season with the team, Burandt led CSU to 2nd-place finishes for both the men’s and women’s teams at the 2020 Horizon League Championships. That finish marked Cleveland State’s highest women’s finish, both in place and point total, in 7 years.

Burandt’s CSU teams have also been excellent in the classroom. During her first semester as the head coach, the women’s team posted a 3.55 average GPA, which tied for the highest in the conference, while the men’s team had the most selections to the Horizon League Academic Honor Roll that semester. Additionally, Cleveland State saw 7 athletes named to the HLSD All-Academic Teams for the 2020-2021 season, which was a conference high.

Burandt has not responded to SwimSwam’s request for comment, however, sources say she’s resigning to pursue opportunities outside of coaching. The most recent public record shows a salary of $66,167.56 for 2022. Burandt is also listed as the head coach of Vikings Masters.

Burandt’s coaching tenure prior to Cleveland State is full of stints with very successful programs. She came to CSU from Houston, where she spent 4 seasons as an assistant coach. She was at Houston while they were on the rise, going from the worst to the best within the American Athletic Conference. In Burdandt’s first season on the Houston staff, the Cougars jumped from last to 3rd in the AAC and produced 6 individual conference champions. At the 2017 AAC Championships, Houston won their first conference title in program history, and did so with a winning margin of over 100 points. Houston would go on to win the next 2 AAC Championships as well, marking Burandt’s tenure there as an assistant with 3 conference titles in 4 years. In 2018, the Cougars had 3 swimmers qualify for the NCA Championships, which was the most from any non-Power-Five program.

Prior to Houston, Burandt coached at Georgetown, where she helped the Hoyas to Big East runner-up finishes for both the men’s and women’s teams. She came to Georgetown from Louisville, where she helped the Cardinals to men’s and women’s ACC titles in 2014, as well as a pair of top-15 NCAA finishes.

Burandt’s coaching career began at Oberlin College.

As a swimmer, Burandt had a storied career at Eastern Michigan. She was a 4-time Mid-American Conference champion and helped set program records in all 3 freestyle relays. Burandt also helped EMU win their first 2 MAC titles in program history in 2006 and 2007. She graduated magna cum laude with a B.S. from EMU in 2009, then earned her Master’s degree in sports administration from Louisville in 2018.

Current assistant coaches Trent Richardson and Spencer Tussing, as well as diving coach Chalmers McGillivray remain on the Cleveland State staff.