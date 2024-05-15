Masse Swims 58.27 100 BK, Her Fastest Since Tokyo; Liendo Shreds 200 FR PB with 1:47.83

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 3 prelims of the 2024 Canadian Olympic Trials saw huge performances out of two of Canada’s biggest stars: Kylie Masse and Josh Liendo. Masse put up her fastest 100 back time in 3 years, while Liendo posted a huge career best in the 200 free.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE– PRELIMS

Top 10

Kylie Masse (TSC) – 58.27 Ingrid Wilm (CSC) – 1:00.52 Regan Rathwell (GO) – 1:00.85 Delia Lloyd (ESWIM/HPCON) – 1:00.86 Madison Kryger (BROCK/HPCON) – 1:01.17 Taylor Ruck (UNCAN) – 1:01.30 Ashley McMillan (GO/HPCON) – 1:01.40 Daniell Hanus (RAPID/HPCON) – 1:01.45 Madelyn Gatrall (WAC) – 1:01.53 Reina Liu (UNCAN) – 1:02.21

Masse had the swim she needed to have going into Paris this summer, and the best part is she has a chance to go even faster tonight. Not only was her 58.27 this morning well under the 59.09 she swam at last summer’s World Championships in Fukuoka, which was good for 4th place, it was the fastest time Masse has swum in the event since the Tokyo Olympics in the summer of 2021, where she went 57.72. That swim in Tokyo was good for the silver medal.

Of course, Masse is a former World Record holder in the event, holding the Canadian Record at 57.57 from back in 2019. Back in 2022, Masse followed coach Ben Titley to Spain, and since then, she’d been unable to get back to her 2021 times. It appears that may be turning around, and just in time for the Olympics. Masse clocked a very strong 27.23 50 back at the Spanish Winter Open in February, also swimming a 58.93 100 back at that meet. She’s carried that momentum into these Trials, so we’ll see if she’s able to go even faster tonight than she did this morning.

The swim couldn’t come at a better time for Masse. It reestablishes her as a major medal contender in Paris. As things stand right now, it looks like the possibility it will take a sub-:58 to earn a medal in Paris in the 100 back is very high. Australian Kaylee McKeown already set the World Record in the event earlier this year at the World Championship with a 57.33. American Regan Smith has also already been under :58 this year, having gone 57.64 in March. Meanwhile, Australian Mollie O’Callaghan has clocked a 58.09 this year, while American Claire Curzan has been 58.29. All that is to say, whomever ends up in the women’s 100 back final in Paris will have their work cut out for them.

MEN’S 200 FREE– PRELIMS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

Canadian Record: 1:46.40 – Brent Hayden (2008)

2021 Champion: Peter Brothers – 1:49.07

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:46.26/1:46.79

Top 10

Josh Liendo continues to expand his repertoire of events. The free and fly sprint star clocked a huge personal best of 1:47.83 in the 200 free this morning, taking a little over 2 seconds off his previous best time of 1:49.88, which he swam at last year’s Canadian Trials for World Champs. That’s a great swim for Liendo, though, he’ll have to be much faster tonight in order to make the Olympic team in the event. The ‘A’ qualifying standard sits at 1:46.26, while the ‘B’ standard is 1:46.79.

Still, even if he doesn’t hit the qualifying standard, it was a phenomenal race for Liendo in what was also his first race of these Trials. The swim comes following a terrific NCAA season for Liendo, who trains at and competes for the University of Florida Gators. Liendo won all 3 of his individual events at the Men’s NCAA Championships back at the end of March, putting up huge career bests in all 3 races (50 free, 100 free, 100 fly). Though he didn’t swim it at NCAAs, Liendo did make considerable progress in the yards 200 free this season, swimming a career best of 1:32.96 at the Georgia Fall Invitational in November.