Sporti Unveils the Paris Collection, Setting the Stage for a Thrilling Summer of Swimming

In anticipation of the upcoming excitement coming to Paris, Sporti is proud to announce the launch of their limited edition Paris Collection. Inspired by the iconic street art and romantic ambiance of Paris, this collection honors the artistic spirit and charm of the French capital. The Sporti Paris Collection features a range of Women’s, Men’s, and Youth training swimsuits, including one-pieces for women, jammers, briefs, and square-leg options for men. Each piece is designed to infuse a touch of competitive spirit into every swim.

“We are so excited to release our first collection inspired by the iconic city of Paris. With each suit representing a unique and standout part of the city, swimmers worldwide can embrace and celebrate the spirit of competition” says Winnie So, President/Chief Private Label Officer.

Designed with sustainability and safety in mind, the Sporti Paris Collection combines eco-friendly features with practical benefits. Each suit is made with recycled polyester, offers UPF 50+ sun protection, and features chlorine-resistant fabric to ensure durability.

Explore the essence of Paris with Sporti’s latest collection, where each swimsuit embodies the city’s vibrant art and culture–from bold pop art to romantic postcards and welcoming café scenes. The collection’s color palette merges Parisian flair with fresh, modern hues, offering a vibrant and lively tribute to French culture. This collection stirs excitement for the global competition, enhancing camaraderie among those drawn together by the city’s infectious energy and competitive spirit.

“Each suit is a vibrant canvas showcasing Paris’ iconic art and culture, woven from recycled polyester, reflecting our dedication to eco-conscious swimwear,” says Daniela Bascuñán, VP of Design + Creative, Private Label at SwimOutlet.

Prices for the Sporti Paris Collection collection will range from $10.95 to $36.95, making it accessible to a wide range of active consumers. The collection will be available in sizes XS to XL (competitive swim pieces are available in sizes 22Y to 40, accommodating approximately sizes Youth 6/7 to Adult XL) for all swimwear.

The Sporti Paris Collection will be available exclusively at SwimOutlet.com starting Wednesday, May 25th, 2024. For more information and to shop the collection, visit SwimOutlet.

About Sporti:

Sporti, one of the industry’s top performance swimwear lines, offers athlete-approved products in innovative designs, refined for an active lifestyle. Every Sporti product delivers exceptional, performance-driven collections for life’s greatest adventures. Water is Sporti’s playground – a place to embrace and champion diversity while elevating stories from every lane of the pool. More information at www.sporti.com and @sportiswim on Instagram and @sportiswim on TikTok.

SwimOutlet.com has been a SwimSwam partner since 2012.