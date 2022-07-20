FINIS Set of the Week: Underwater Work & Breath Control

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

This set is a hypoxic set. That means you’ll be doing some underwaters and breath control. We don’t recommend this set for anyone that hasn’t done breath control before and we also recommend taking breaks when needed.

400 warmup

4 x 25 (1. 1/2 underwater, 1/2 swim, 2. 1/2 swim, 1/2 underwater, 3. all swim, 4. all underwater)

5 x 200 pull w/snorkel or breath every 5, Rest 10

10 x 50 Odds: underwater kick, ez swim. Evens: ez swim, underwater kick

*Wear Long Floating Fins if you are new to underwaters. More advanced swimmers can wear Zoomers Gold Fins or none. Wear agility paddles and a pull buoy for the pulling portion.

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.