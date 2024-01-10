FINIS Set of the Week: Long Easy Swimming

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Kat Wickham, former swimmer at the University of Utah (SKO Utes).

This week’s workout was designed as a recovery day. Just some long easy swimming.

600 Warmup

400 Kick @ 3 minutes Rest

200 double arm backstroke @ 2 minutes Rest

300 easy swim

*Wear Long Floating Fins for the kick and double arm backstroke.

