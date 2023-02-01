FINIS Set of the Week: In and Out

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Bryn Lewis, marketing manager at FINIS and former swimmer at the University of North Texas (ca-caw!).

Want to mix up your normal routine? This workout will keep you on your feet – (literally) by getting in and out of the water.

Warm-up

700 swim, get out every 100 for 10 squat jumps

2×25 sprint kick – Rest 15 seconds

1 x25 easy swim – Rest 30 seconds

X4

12×100 on 1:45 (75 swim then climb out, dive or jump back in for 12.5 underwater, 12.5 swim)

100 kick no board

6×25 dolphin kick on back – Rest 15 seconds

100 cool down

*Wear Edge Fins for the 6×25 dolphin kick on back.

