2024 Canadian Olympic & Paralympic Trials: Day 3 Prelims Live Recap

2024 CANADIAN OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC TRIALS

Day 3 Prelims Heat Sheet

Day 3 Schedule

Men’s Para 400 Free

Women’s Para 400 Free

Men’s Open 2oo Free

Women’s Open 100 Back

Women’s Para 150 IM

Men’s Para 150 IM

Women’s Open 1500 (early heats)

Good Morning! Well, Good Morning to those on the Eastern seaboard. An earlier good morning to those out West and to the rest of the World, Good Sometime. The third morning of the 2024 Canadian Olympic and Paralympics Trials is about to get underway.

We start the morning off with the prelims of the Women’s and Men’s 400 Para Free. There are just two competitors in the women’s field and three in the men’s, but amongst the five are three Canadian national record holders. In the men’s event Reid Maxwell will be chasing his S8 record of 4:33.15 that he set just last month.

The open events start with the Men’s 200 free. In comparison to the women’s event, the men’s 200 has no swimmer under the OQT of 1:46.26. Top seed Javier Acevedo, who qualified to swim in Paris last night by way of his 100-back runner-up finish, is entered with a seed time of 1:47.72. 100 breast winner Finlay Knox has also thrown his hat into the ring as the #2 seed entering with a time of 1:48.17. The event also serves as the debut of Canadian sprinting star Josh Liendo.

Liendo, who is coming off an impressive NCAA meet, is the #9 seed and has an entry time of 1:49.88. While the individual time to qualify may be far off, competition for one of the relay spots will be intense as this may be the best or last chance for several swimmers to make the team, including Jeremy Bagshaw and Lorne Wigginton.

We already covered the withdrawal of Summer McIntosh in the women’s 100 back, and you can read more about that here, but the 100 back is still loaded with star power. Former WR holder and Tokyo silver medalist Kylie Masse leads the charge. Entered with a time of 58.74, Masse has already swum this meet, placing 5th in the prelims of the 100 fly (58.91), so should have loosened the cobwebs. Her biggest competition comes from Ingrid Wilm. Wilm, a recent three-time bronze medalist at the 2024 Doha Worlds, is also entered with a time under the OQT; her 58.80 easily clears the 59.99.

If any swimmer were to try to upset the top two, it would be Taylor Ruck. Ruck, who placed 9th in the event in Tokyo, is entered with a time of 1:00.30 but has been as fast as 58.55 and scratched the 200 free yesterday to concentrate on other events.

The last Open event of the morning is the men’s 200 breaststroke. Brayden Taivassalo holds down the top seed with an entry time of 2:11.28, over three seconds clear of Justice Migneault‘s 2:14.78. Taivassalo, who won the yards version for Texas at the Big XII Conference Championships, will have a tough task ahead of him to qualify for Paris, as the OQT is over a second and a half away, and he did not drop any time from his entry in the 100, but he is more of a 200 swimmer so maybe still have an inspired swim in him.

Much like in the Para 400 free, the men’s 150 IM is a small field consisting of just one swimmer, Sebastian Massabie. However, that doesn’t mean it won’t be an exciting race, as he will be chasing his own national record that was set just two months ago.

Women’s 400 Para Free – Prelims

Canadian S7 Record: 5:20.59 – Sabrina Duchesne (2021)

Canadian S10 Record: 4:24.08 – Aurelie Rivard (2021)

Men’s 400 Para Free – Prelims

Canadian S8 Record: 4:33.15 – Reid Maxwell (2024)

MEN’S 200 Free– Prelims

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)

Canadian Record: 1:46.40 – Brent Hayden (2008)

2021 Champion: Peter Brothers – 1:49.07

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 1:46.26/1:46.79

Women’s 100 Backstroke– Prelims

World Record: 57.33 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2023)

Canadian Record: 57.57 – Kylie Masse (2019)

(2019) 2021 Champion: Kylie Masse – 57.70

– 57.70 OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 59.99/1:00.29

MEN’S 200 Breaststroke– Prelims

World Record: 2:05.48 – Qin Haiyang, CHN (2023)

Canadian Record: 2:08.84 – Mike Brown (2008)

2021 Champion: Eli Wall – 2:12.16

OLY Qualifying/Consideration Standards: 2:09.68/2:10.33

Men’s 150 IM Para – Prelims