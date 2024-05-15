University of Arizona Expected To Name Ben Loorz As New Head Swim & Dive Coach

The University of Arizona has reportedly found its new leader of the Wildcat swim & dive programs, as the school is expected to tab longtime UNLV coach Ben Loorz as the head coach of the men’s and women’s teams on Thursday.

Loorz comes to Tucson after an eight-year run at UNLV, leaving the Rebels with a decorated resume after numerous conference titles and Coach of the Year honors.

Loorz takes the reins at Arizona from Augie Busch, who was fired in early May after seven seasons with the Wildcats in which the swim & dive teams largely struggled.

Loorz was hired at UNLV in the summer of 2016 and gradually built the program into a conference title contender. The men’s team moved up from 4th in 2017 to the runner-up spot at the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Championships in 2018, and then after another 2nd-place showing in 2020, he led the Rebels to their first title in 26 years with a record-setting point total in 2021.

The men’s team has continued to dominate the WAC, reeling off three more conference championship victories, making it four in a row in early March.

The UNLV women’s team, which competes in the Mountain West Conference (MW), placed 8th at the conference championships in Loorz’s first two seasons and then 9th in 2019.

Just two seasons later, the Rebels claimed the 2021 MW title in epic fashion, winning the program’s first title in 16 years.

For those performances, Loorz was named WAC Men’s Coach of the Year in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, and was named the Mountain West Women’s Coach of the Year in 2021.

Loorz has also qualified individuals for the NCAA Championships in every season since 2017, including sending two women, Ruby Howell and Blanka Bokros, to the 2024 championships. In 2023, the men’s team qualified the 200 free relay for NCAAs.

Loorz has also coached swimmers to success at the international level, most notably Polish sprinter Kasia Wasick, a former volunteer assistant with the Rebels who has evolved into one of the best female 50 freestylers in the world.

Prior to his time as head coach at UNLV, which was his second go around with the program, Loorz served as the head coach at Cal State East Bay for six seasons, leading the Pioneers to three Pacific Collegiate Swimming Conference (PCSC) Championship runner-up finishes in addition to a 15th-place finish at the 2014 NCAA Division II Championships.

In his first stint with the Rebels, Loorz was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for three seasons (2007-10), with the men’s team winning three straight conference titles.

He also spent two years as a graduate assistant at Utah, and prior to that, spent the 2004-05 season as a volunteer assistant with the Cal women’s team.

A collegiate swimmer at American River College in Sacramento, Loorz earned a bachelor of music from USC in 1999 and went on to earn a Master of Science in Communication from Utah in 2008.

Loorz takes over an Arizona team that has been floundering in recent seasons, with the men’s team coming off recording their lowest finish since 1976 in 2023, placing 32nd at the Men’s NCAA Championships. The Wildcats were 27th in 2024, though 13 of 19 points came from diving.

The women’s team failed to record a point at the 2024 NCAA Championships and has only scored a combined 7.5 swimming points over the past four seasons.

At the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, Busch’s staff included assistants Amanda Beard, Roric Fink and Chad Castillo, plus head diving coach Dwight Dumais and his assistant Daniel Pinto.

Arizona will join the Big 12 Conference next season after the disbanding of the Pac-12 last summer.