Arizona State, Arizona, Utah Leaving Pac-12 for Big 12; Oregon, Washington Join Big Ten

It didn’t take long for Pac-12 members to make moves after the “Conference of Champions” failed to get a Grant of Rights signed during a meeting with university presidents on Friday morning.

The Big Ten approved of Oregon and Washington’s arrival for the 2024-25 academic year, joining fellow Pac-12 defectors USC and UCLA.

This is B1G. 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/rrBWAWF6xZ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) August 4, 2023

Then three more Pac-12 schools bolted for the Big 12, according to Action Network. Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah are expected to be approved as Big 12 members on Friday night, following in the footsteps of Colorado.

The Big 12 will become the third conference with at least 16 members along with the SEC and Big Ten. The Big 12 has long been the smallest Power Five conference for swimming with just three men’s teams last season, but they’ll have five men’s teams next season and at least seven the year after that.

That leaves the Pac-12 with just four schools remaining as members: Cal, Stanford, Oregon State, and Washington State. Two of them — Cal and Stanford — are reportedly being courted by the Big Ten. The other alternatives appear to be a merger with the Mountain West or the independent route. The chances of the Pac-12 rebuilding in time for the 2024 season are slim considering the timing and exit fees associated with other conferences.

Big Ten Membership in 2024

Illinois*

Indiana†*

Iowa*

Maryland

Michigan†*

Michigan State

Minnesota†*

Nebraska*

Northwestern†*

Ohio State†*

Oregon

Penn State†*

Purdue†*

Rutgers*

USC†*

UCLA*

Washington

Wisconsin†*

* – sponsors women’s swimming (14 schools)

† – sponsors men’s swimming (9 schools)

Big 12 Membership in 2024

Arizona †*

Arizona State †*

Baylor

BYU †*

Cincinnati †*

Colorado

Houston *

Iowa State *

Kansas *

Kansas State

Oklahoma State

TCU † *

Texas Tech

UCF

Utah † *

West Virginia †*

* – sponsors women’s swimming (10 schools)

† – sponsors men’s swimming (7 schools)

Starting in 2024, we could see a fairly even power balance in swimming between the new Big Four athletic conferences — the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, and Big 12. While the Big 12 remains a step below the previous three in the pool, the addition of Bob Bowman’s red-hot Sun Devils is a massive boost.

“I’m thrilled that the University of Oregon has the opportunity to join the nation’s preeminent academic-athletic conference,” said University of Oregon President John Karl Scholz. “Our student-athletes will participate at the highest level of collegiate athletic competition, and our alumni, friends, and fans will be able to carry the spirit of Oregon across the country.”

“The Big Ten is a thriving conference with strong athletic and academic traditions, and we are excited and confident about competing at the highest level on a national stage,” said University of Washington President Ana Mari Cauce. “My top priority must be to do what is best for our student-athletes and our University, and this move will help ensure a strong future for our athletics program.”