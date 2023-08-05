WATCH: Qin Haiyang Win 200 Breast At WUGs in Championship Record of 2:08.09 (Day 4)

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

There were seven finals events on night 4. See all of the videos here.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:20.48 (2018)

WUGS Record: Simona Quadarella, Italy – 15:57.90 (2017)

PODIUM:

After winning bronze at the 2023 World Championships in the event, Li Bingjie earned the win here.

WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL

World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)

WUGS Record: Yui Ohashi, Japan – 2:10.03 (2017)

PODIUM:

Anita Gastaldi earned another win for Italy as she won the 200 IM in a 2:12.74.

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)

WUGS Record: Katharine Berkoff, United States – 59.29 (2019)

PODIUM:

Piskorska got out to a lead right from the start and earned the win holding off Rebelo.

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Qin Haiyang , China – 2:05.48 (2023)

, China – 2:05.48 (2023) WUGS Record: Andrew Wilson, United States – 2:08.37 (2017)

PODIUM:

GOLD: Qin Haiyang (China) – 2:08.09 (Championship Record)

(China) – 2:08.09 (Championship Record) SILVER: Yu Hanagurmua (Japan) – 2:10.31

BRONZE: Yamato Fukasawa (Japan) – 2:10.39

After sweeping the breaststroke events at 2023 Worlds, Qin Haiyang won the 200 breast by over two seconds seconds in a new Championship Record.

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)

WUGS Record: Nao Horomura, Japan – 1:53.90 (2017)

PODIUM:

Terada just out touched Kuan-Hung Wang by 0.03 seconds as both swimmers charged at the end of the race.

MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Hunter Armstrong, United States – 23.71 (2022)

WUGS Record: Zane Waddell, South Africa – 24.46 (2019)

PODIUM:

After winning the 100 back on night 2, Simone Stefani picked up another win here in the 50 back.

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: Australia – 7:37.50 (2023)

WUGS Record: United States – 7:53.88 (2015)

PODIUM:

GOLD: China – 7:58.77

SILVER: United States – 8:02.28

BRONZE: Japan – 8:04.28

China won the 4×200 free relay by a sizeable margin, finishing over three seconds ahead of the United States who won silver.