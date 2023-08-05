WATCH: Qin Haiyang Win 200 Breast At WUGs in Championship Record of 2:08.09 (Day 4)

2023 WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
- August 1-7, 2023
- Dong’an Lake Sports Park Swimming and Diving Hall, Chengdu, China
- LCM (50m)
There were seven finals events on night 4. See all of the videos here.
WOMEN’S 1500 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: Katie Ledecky, United States – 15:20.48 (2018)
- WUGS Record: Simona Quadarella, Italy – 15:57.90 (2017)
PODIUM:
- GOLD: Li Bingjie (China) – 16:18.48
- SILVER: Ichika Kajimoto (Japan) – 16:23.02
- BRONZE: Noemi Cesarano (Italy) – 16:23.16
After winning bronze at the 2023 World Championships in the event, Li Bingjie earned the win here.
WOMEN’S 200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – FINAL
- World Record: Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:06.12 (2015)
- WUGS Record: Yui Ohashi, Japan – 2:10.03 (2017)
PODIUM:
- GOLD: Anita Gastaldi (Italy) – 2:12.74
- SILVER: Dalma Sebestyen (Hungary) – 2:13.44
- BRONZE: Caroline Theil (United States) – 2:14.28
Anita Gastaldi earned another win for Italy as she won the 200 IM in a 2:12.74.
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Kaylee McKeown, Australia – 57.45 (2021)
- WUGS Record: Katharine Berkoff, United States – 59.29 (2019)
PODIUM:
- GOLD: Adela Piskorska (Poland) – 1:00.20
- SILVER: Camila Rebelo (Portugal) – 1:00.52
- BRONZE: Federica Toma (Italy) – 1:00.65
Piskorska got out to a lead right from the start and earned the win holding off Rebelo.
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Qin Haiyang, China – 2:05.48 (2023)
WUGS Record: Andrew Wilson, United States – 2:08.37 (2017)
PODIUM:
- GOLD: Qin Haiyang (China) – 2:08.09 (Championship Record)
- SILVER: Yu Hanagurmua (Japan) – 2:10.31
- BRONZE: Yamato Fukasawa (Japan) – 2:10.39
After sweeping the breaststroke events at 2023 Worlds, Qin Haiyang won the 200 breast by over two seconds seconds in a new Championship Record.
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: Kristof Milak, Hungary – 1:50.34 (2022)
- WUGS Record: Nao Horomura, Japan – 1:53.90 (2017)
PODIUM:
- GOLD: Takumi Terada (Japan) – 1:55.66
- SILVER: Kuan-Hung Wang (Taipei) – 1:55.69
- BRONZE: Chen Juner (China) – 1:56.16
Terada just out touched Kuan-Hung Wang by 0.03 seconds as both swimmers charged at the end of the race.
MEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Hunter Armstrong, United States – 23.71 (2022)
- WUGS Record: Zane Waddell, South Africa – 24.46 (2019)
PODIUM:
- GOLD: Simone Stefani (Italy) – 24.98
- SILVER: Andrei Anghel (Romania) – 25.06
- BRONZE: Michele Lamberti (Italy) – 25.09
After winning the 100 back on night 2, Simone Stefani picked up another win here in the 50 back.
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: Australia – 7:37.50 (2023)
- WUGS Record: United States – 7:53.88 (2015)
PODIUM:
- GOLD: China – 7:58.77
- SILVER: United States – 8:02.28
- BRONZE: Japan – 8:04.28
China won the 4×200 free relay by a sizeable margin, finishing over three seconds ahead of the United States who won silver.